NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Latest News and Rumors After Sunday's Week 6

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported there is a "strong expectation" that second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be traded by the Washington Football Team at the November 3 deadline.

"The situation between the quarterback, who was drafted 15th overall just 16 months ago, and Rivera's staff is already fairly toxic, and multiple sources within the organization believe a trade by the end of the month is the most likely outcome," he wrote.

"What they'll tell you in that building is that he is a project who was drafted by the owner and his son," a source told the writer.

That falls in-line with a report from Les Carpenter of The Washington Post last October. Citing a source he wrote, "A person with knowledge of Gruden’s thinking confirmed that the head coach did not want Haskins. And while Haskins has publicly downplayed any suggestion that he wasn’t Gruden’s choice, a person close to the rookie quarterback said that Haskins has sensed that to be the case."

Haskins only started 14 games at Ohio State and played in 13 at the pro level. It is absurd to judge a player's ability based on such a small sample size, but the circumstances surrounding Haskins' time in Washington and two coaching staffs' desire to have them on their squads makes this a move that must be made.

Not only for the player and any future development but also for the attitude coach Ron Rivera and his staff are trying to establish in the Washington locker room.

Haskins would be best off heading to a team that will afford him the opportunity to sit back, watch and learn from an established leader. A talented young athlete with a big arm, he would be a great fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers behind Ben Roethlisberger or in Indianapolis, behind Philip Rivers.

Both are nearing the end of their careers but have played a ton of football and know what it takes to excel in the NFL. Head coaches Mike Tomlin and Frank Reich have reputations for putting players in the best position to succeed, making those destinations even more appealing.