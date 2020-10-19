NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Latest News and Rumors After Sunday's Week 6October 19, 2020
NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Latest News and Rumors After Sunday's Week 6
For teams underperforming in this 2020 NFL season, the trade deadline provides an opportunity to acquire a player that will help turn around the trajectory of the franchise and, maybe, steal them a playoff spot come December.
For others, it is an excuse to sell off any players with even a little promise or potential in the name of tearing down an underwhelming roster and starting anew.
With the November 3 trade deadline approaching, reports and rumors suggest teams like the disappointing Philadelphia Eagles, young Washington and woeful New York Jets are seeking to make moves that will either immediately alter their fortunes or set them up for the longterm success they certainly will not find this year.
Washington Shopping Second Year QB
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported there is a "strong expectation" that second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be traded by the Washington Football Team at the November 3 deadline.
"The situation between the quarterback, who was drafted 15th overall just 16 months ago, and Rivera's staff is already fairly toxic, and multiple sources within the organization believe a trade by the end of the month is the most likely outcome," he wrote.
"What they'll tell you in that building is that he is a project who was drafted by the owner and his son," a source told the writer.
That falls in-line with a report from Les Carpenter of The Washington Post last October. Citing a source he wrote, "A person with knowledge of Gruden’s thinking confirmed that the head coach did not want Haskins. And while Haskins has publicly downplayed any suggestion that he wasn’t Gruden’s choice, a person close to the rookie quarterback said that Haskins has sensed that to be the case."
Haskins only started 14 games at Ohio State and played in 13 at the pro level. It is absurd to judge a player's ability based on such a small sample size, but the circumstances surrounding Haskins' time in Washington and two coaching staffs' desire to have them on their squads makes this a move that must be made.
Not only for the player and any future development but also for the attitude coach Ron Rivera and his staff are trying to establish in the Washington locker room.
Haskins would be best off heading to a team that will afford him the opportunity to sit back, watch and learn from an established leader. A talented young athlete with a big arm, he would be a great fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers behind Ben Roethlisberger or in Indianapolis, behind Philip Rivers.
Both are nearing the end of their careers but have played a ton of football and know what it takes to excel in the NFL. Head coaches Mike Tomlin and Frank Reich have reputations for putting players in the best position to succeed, making those destinations even more appealing.
Eagles Expected to Be Buyers at the Trade Deadline
La Canfora also reported the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be aggressive at the deadline. "General manager Howie Roseman is among the more proactive executives in the league and has already sent signals to multiple teams that he is interested in acquiring some of their talent if they are open to it."
Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman has a long history of aggressive roster moves, such as those that brought Alshon Jeffery, Darius Slay and DeSean Jackson to the team, but it is difficult to fault him given the current state of the team.
Decimated by injuries along the offensive line and in the wide receiver corps, the team could use a player or two to help steady the turnover-prone Carson Wentz, who is in the midst of his worst season as the birds' signal-caller.
Despite the mish-mash unit protecting Wentz, and the relative unknowns catching the ball, Wentz and the Eagles have still proven a tough out for more established teams. In back-to-back weeks, Pittsburgh and Baltimore have learned how much moxie head coach Doug Pederson's group has as they battled back into games late.
While Travis Fulgham has emerged as a pleasant surprise at wideout, do not be surprised if Philly ends up putting out feelers for AJ Green of Cincinnati, Marvin Jones of Detroit or even attempts to lure Julio Jones away from Atlanta as it chases another postseason berth.
A Fire Sale Expected as Jets Accumulate Draft Picks?
The New York Jets are an abysmal 0-6 and after Sunday's shutout loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team dealt defensive tackle Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay for future draft picks.
As the trade deadline approaches, do not be surprised to see the hapless Jets unload other desirable players as it undergoes what is sure to be a complete roster overhaul.
Safety Marcus Maye and defensive end Quinnen Williams are two players to watch, while overperforming wideout Jamison Crowder should be on the radar of any team looking for receiver help.
Of course, the question persists whether it is the players or coaching that is dooming this Jets team to notoriety as the undisputed worst team in football, but the fact that team management appears content to tear it down and start all over at least indicates it understands something has to change.
Perhaps loading up on draft picks at the expense of the 2020 season, and fielding a team that can reasonably win a game, is the best way to wash some of the bad taste out of Jets fans' mouths.