5 Takeaways from Browns' Week 6 Loss

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Against non-AFC North opponents, the Cleveland Browns have looked like a strong team; against their division rivals, they haven't been quite as impressive.

On Sunday, the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-7 at Heinz Field to fall to 4-2 this season. Their only previous loss came in Week 1, when they were beaten on the road against the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.

Cleveland has one division win this season, but that was a 35-30 victory over the struggling Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. That started a four-game winning streak for the Browns, before their momentum was halted by the Steelers.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.