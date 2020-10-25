WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsOctober 26, 2020
From the ashes of the WWE Draft came Hell in a Cell 2020 where several feuds reached a boiling point and others were just getting fired up.
The show featured three of the titular cage matches with several championships on the line and one of them doubling up on the gimmicks as an I Quit match inside the steel structure.
As with any show, there was potential for this to be great and plenty of opportunities to come up short.
Now that the event has ended, how did things play out? Was it a red hot show with plenty of amazing moments, or were there more negatives that stood out?
Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of Hell in a Cell 2020.
Full Match Results
- R-Truth defeated Drew Gulak by pinfall to retain the 24/7 Championship.
- Hell in a Cell I Quit Match: Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Universal Championship.
- Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification.
- The Miz defeated Otis by pinfall to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.
- Hell in a Cell Match: Sasha Banks defeated Bayley by submission to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.
- Bobby Lashley defeated Slapjack by submission to retain the United States Championship.
- Hell in a Cell Match: Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre by pinfall to win the WWE Championship.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Results
Low Point: Kickoff Pre-Show
For the most part, nearly every WWE kickoff is a low point. Normally, the pre-show is an hour of wasted time that if you skipped, you didn't miss anything.
By and large, the same applies for the Hell in a Cell 2020 kickoff. There wasn't anything much beyond vignettes, video packages, recap material and panel analysis.
R-Truth and Drew Gulak had a standard match for the 24/7 Championship that was nothing impressive or worth going back to watch if you didn't see it. There wasn't even a title change, although at this point, that wouldn't have mattered, either.
However, while 99 percent of this hour didn't even need to exist, there was one highlight within it.
The first was R-Truth calling Jeff Jarrett Double J, but the "Road Dogg" Jesse James version of Double J, instead. That was a fun nod to Jarrett's past and worth a chuckle, which was the best part of the lead-in material.
Highlight: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
- Roman Reigns saying "The head of the table never quits" to psych himself up to keep fighting.
- Hearing Jey Uso say "I can't breathe" after being speared.
- Uso utilizing the strap and saying he would whip the "dog sh*t" out of The Big Dog.
- When Reigns locked in the guillotine, he shouted "I swear to God, I'll take your last breath. Don't make me."
For all the downsides to not having fans in attendance, a match like this was able to benefit from being able to hear all the trash talking and interactions inside the ring.
The highlight of the Universal Championship match was easily the story being told through the dialogue, rather than any of the action itself.
That may upset some people who wanted more of an action-packed thrill ride, but considering how bad most stories are these days in WWE, seeing this was more than worth sacrificing pure athleticism.
Some particularly great moments were:
Wrestling has always been melodramatic. Far too often, its eye-rolling in how bad it is. But this feud has been awesome and the best character work Reigns has ever done while putting The Usos on a different level.
Low Point: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
When an event has only a handful of matches announced ahead of time, showing that WWE doesn't care about much other than the main three selling points, the rest of the card has to step up to prove its worth.
Elias vs. Jeff Hardy didn't exceed its expectations. It was nothing beyond what fans would normally see on a regular episode of Monday Night Raw.
WWE uses the disqualification finish crutch far too much on each episode, every single week, every single month. At the very least, pay-per-views and special events should be immune to lame endings like that.
Unfortunately, what happened here was Hardy using a guitar on Elias to get himself disqualified.
That rendered this ultimately pointless, as it took the story no further than if Hardy had connected with his guitar swing this past Monday. That means this was worthless and only a means to remind everyone of Elias dropping his album, as if anyone who cares doesn't already follow enough WWE programming to know this by now.
Highlight: The Miz Wins Money in the Bank Briefcase from Otis
Unlike the Hardy vs. Elias match, The Miz vs. Otis had actual stakes attached to it, a heel turn, the split of a tag team, and a surprise switch of the Money in the Bank briefcase. That more than justified its spot on this card.
This started off with Otis debuting a new theme song. So many of the recent changes with entrance themes have been awful, as most of the music has been incredibly generic. They're so bland that unless the song starts off by saying "Billie Kay" or some other identifier, it's hard to tell who is even coming out.
Otis has a decent sounding theme, though, which is a step up. By the end of the match, it became clear why he got new music, too, as Heavy Machinery is no more.
Tucker's turn on Otis is far from the most shocking split in WWE history, but it was still certainly a surprise.
Likewise, it's hard to imagine back when Otis won the briefcase that anyone called in advance it would be lost to The Miz at Hell in a Cell.
The A-Lister has suddenly considerably upped his status on the roster and become one of the main Superstars to keep an eye on, which will be interesting to see develop.
This segment did so much in such a short time, which is what was needed after the uneventful segment before it.
Highlight: SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell Match
Finally, after teasing a split between The Golden Role Models for three years, they've not only had their match, but WWE didn't succumb to the temptation to drag out the inevitable title change.
The match itself was fine, but not as epic as it should have been for that long of a build. Of course, some fans will fool themselves into thinking it was, for fear of not wanting to admit all that time was wasted setting up something that was just okay.
The more important match in the history between these two is still from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. However, while this falls short of being amazing, it was good enough for another page in their book.
In an ideal situation, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks would have taken place at a show like WrestleMania in front of thousands of fans. That wasn't the case here, naturally, but at least the right call was made in having The Boss walk out with the title.
Low Point: Bobby Lashley vs. Slapjack
Retribution has looked awful practically since the start and WWE continues to book them in ways that kills the group's credibility.
Not having a match advertised in advance for Hell in a Cell is one thing. Deciding to do an impromptu challenge on the kickoff that most people don't watch is another.
Then, two minutes before the bell was set to ring, The Hurt Business pointed out how stupid and silly people like Slapjack look with their ridiculous masks.
A handful of minutes later, Slapjack was tapping out to The Hurt Lock, just so Bobby Lashley and his crew could send Retribution packing yet again.
How are fans supposed to get invested in this faction if they continually look like they're trying too hard to be edgy, come off laughable instead of intimidating, lose their matches and aren't booked as though WWE cares?
By no means should Slapjack have won the title. That would have been even more of a problem. But this did no favors for Retribution. It only helped further the negativity surrounding the group.
Mixed Bag: WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match
If you view the main event on its own, it was a solid match with a surprise ending that made sure both Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre looked strong. That's a positive.
However, if you view it compared to Hell in a Cell matches in the past, it doesn't live up. McIntyre's fall, for instance, is nothing we haven't seen a dozen or so times before, as there have been 45 of these matches and most have had similar or more spectacular spots than that.
It's also problematic that The Legend Killer has far less options to feud with on the Raw roster right now compared to McIntyre. We've already seen Orton against Keith Lee, who is the next best challenger. Who else can make for an interesting opponent?
In comparison, McIntyre has Bray Wyatt, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman and more he could have been defending the title against, along with the newly-crowned Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz, who is yet another heel.
Factoring that in with how Survivor Series is just around the corner and should, in theory, feature the WWE and Universal champions against each other, why does WWE have Orton vs. Reigns penciled in?
If the answer to that is to have McIntyre win the title back on Raw beforehand, it renders this match a misstep that The King of Claymore Country should have just retained in. If the answer is that WWE doesn't care about the mess that will happen in the coming months, then the company has no one to blame for the impending problems to come other than itself.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.