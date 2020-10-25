WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

From the ashes of the WWE Draft came Hell in a Cell 2020 where several feuds reached a boiling point and others were just getting fired up.

The show featured three of the titular cage matches with several championships on the line and one of them doubling up on the gimmicks as an I Quit match inside the steel structure.

As with any show, there was potential for this to be great and plenty of opportunities to come up short.

Now that the event has ended, how did things play out? Was it a red hot show with plenty of amazing moments, or were there more negatives that stood out?

Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of Hell in a Cell 2020.