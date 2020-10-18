Dodgers Advance to 2020 World Series Behind Cody Bellinger's Late HR vs. Braves

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Is this the year the title drought finally ends for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

They are now just four wins away from their first title since 1988 after beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Sunday night in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, setting up a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Cody Bellinger was the hero, blasting a solo, go-ahead home run in the seventh inning.

This game had everything you would want from a Game 7.

It had the teams trading runs in the early innings:

It had some extremely questionable baserunning and some fantastic defense, including another incredible catch by Mookie Betts in right field.

It had a pinch-hit bomb from Kike Hernandez:

And, of course, it had the late-inning drama provided by Bellinger and Julio Urias throwing three shutout innings to close out the game.

There's just nothing like October drama, even if there was the oddity of the Dodgers playing a home game in Arlington with dramatically reduced attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was another reminder of the strange times we find ourselves in.

What isn't strange is these Dodgers being in the World Series as they've played in three Fall Classics in the past four years. For the Braves, however, a drought dating back to 1995 enters another year.

Key Stats

Mookie Betts, LAD: 2-for-4, one walk, one home run robbed

Cody Bellinger, LAD: 1-for-2, go-ahead homer, two walks

Julio Urias, LAD: Three innings, no hits, walks or runs allowed

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL: 0-for-3, one walk, one run

Freddie Freeman, ATL: 0-for-3, one walk

Dansby Swanson, ATL: 1-for-3, one homer, one walk

The Dodgers' Stars Came Up Big When It Mattered Most

Betts stole a run from the Braves. Bellinger put the Dodgers up a run in the seventh with the clutchest of homers. Dustin May pitched out of a jam in the first inning and escaped with only one run allowed. Urias was perfect.

What will probably be remembered from this series is the resiliency and heart the Dodgers showed in overcoming a 3-1 deficit. That spirit came alive again after they fell into a 2-0 deficit in Game 7, too. But many of their best and most important players contributed in huge ways in this game as the Dodgers' depth and star power were on full display.

This was a game that hinged on a few key moments. Those moments went L.A.'s way.

The Future's Still So Bright for Atlanta

This loss will sting in Atlanta, probably for a long time.

But these Braves are set up to be contenders for even longer. Acuna and Ian Anderson are 22. Ozzie Albies is 23. Swanson and Max Fried are 26. Marcell Ozuna is 29. Freeman is 31 and fresh off an MVP-level season, so he isn't slowing down anytime soon. The bullpen is stacked with talent.

The Braves will rue blowing 2-0 and 3-1 leads in this series. They'll rue some of the questionable baserunning decisions in Game 7, and they will certainly rue the absurd catches Betts made against them.

But they'll be back, and they'll be a threat for a long time. It's hard to imagine we won't be seeing a reprisal of this matchup in the years to come.

What's Next?

The Dodgers will face the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox.