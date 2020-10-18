    Frank Gore Says Jets 'Can't F--king Wait Until the 4th Quarter to Start Playing'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) hands the ball to running back Frank Gore (21), during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Things are not going well this season for the New York Jets, and veteran running back Frank Gore was visibly frustrated after Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, which moved them to 0-6 on the season. 

    "We can't f--king wait until the fourth quarter to start playing," he told reporters.

    He also echoed the comments of head coach Adam Gase from a week ago, saying the team looked far better in practice than it has shown in games:

    "If you watched these guys practice, how they go through the week and the effort and how these guys are trying to get all this stuff right," Gase told reporters last week after a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. "If you were there day in and day out and saw those guys, how they practiced last week, you wouldn't know what our record was."

    The Jets are a unique level of bad. They've been outscored 185-75 this season. They've been held under 20 points five times and scored 10 or fewer points three times. On Sunday, they had just 263 yards from scrimmage and were a woeful 2-of-17 on third down. 

    Put another way, they had more time of possession, fewer turnovers and more rushing yards than the Dolphins on Sunday and still lost by 24 points.

    It's been a while since the Jets were good. But they generally aren't this bad, either. 

