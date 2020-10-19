    Ravens' Mark Ingram's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; May Play in Week 8

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after he was injured in the first half of his team's 30-28 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. 

    Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Ingram, who posted 20 yards on five attempts before he left the game on Sunday, "probably will be back for the Steelers game" following Baltimore's bye in Week 7. 

    In his 10th season in the league, the 30-year-old adjusted well to Baltimore, making his third Pro Bowl in his first season with the Ravens after eight years with the New Orleans Saints. He also posted his third 1,000-rushing yard season, grabbing 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries while adding 247 yards and five touchdowns by way of 26 receptions on 29 targets.

    In 2020, Ingram's production has quieted, with 225 yards and two touchdowns on 50 attempts, coupled with three catches for 25 yards through six games for the 5-1 Ravens. 

    With Ingram sidelined, Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins will handle the backfield under quarterback Lamar Jackson, who leads the team in rushing with 346 yards through six games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut

      Bell 'can't wait' to get out there with KC after watching Mahomes throw TD pass to Kelce

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Mark Ingram Has Ankle Sprain

      Ravens RB suffered sprain Sunday vs. Eagles, could still play Week 8 after bye

      Mark Ingram Has Ankle Sprain
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Mark Ingram Has Ankle Sprain

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Titans Facing Potential Fine

      NFL informs Tennessee they may receive a fine for COVID-19 violations, but no forfeit of draft picks (Schefter)

      Titans Facing Potential Fine
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Titans Facing Potential Fine

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Stock Watch After Win Over Eagles

      Stock Watch After Win Over Eagles
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Stock Watch After Win Over Eagles

      pennlive
      via pennlive