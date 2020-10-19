Ravens' Mark Ingram's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; May Play in Week 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after he was injured in the first half of his team's 30-28 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.



Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Ingram, who posted 20 yards on five attempts before he left the game on Sunday, "probably will be back for the Steelers game" following Baltimore's bye in Week 7.

In his 10th season in the league, the 30-year-old adjusted well to Baltimore, making his third Pro Bowl in his first season with the Ravens after eight years with the New Orleans Saints. He also posted his third 1,000-rushing yard season, grabbing 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries while adding 247 yards and five touchdowns by way of 26 receptions on 29 targets.

In 2020, Ingram's production has quieted, with 225 yards and two touchdowns on 50 attempts, coupled with three catches for 25 yards through six games for the 5-1 Ravens.

With Ingram sidelined, Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins will handle the backfield under quarterback Lamar Jackson, who leads the team in rushing with 346 yards through six games.