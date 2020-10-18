Week 7 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 5

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

If you're skeptical of rookie and unheralded names at wide receiver, Week 6 flashed another sign of why fantasy football managers should pursue some of the newest playmakers at the position.

Last week, we saw two wideouts take the fantasy spotlight for the first time, and the beam continues to shine on them. Yet, both players are still available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

This week, we dug deep at running back and tight end for gems, but they're worth consideration as keepers for the remainder of the 2020 campaign. Managers who've struggled through a disappointing start of the season with Zach Ertz should take a strong look at the latter.

With another quality batch of wideouts on tap, we've narrowed down the Week 7 pickup list to eight players available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.