    Vikings' Kirk Cousins on 3-INT Performance vs. Falcons: 'It Was Not Good Enough'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2020
    Alerted 44m ago in the B/R App

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)
    David Berding/Associated Press

    Kirk Cousins held himself accountable after the Minnesota Vikings' 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

    The Vikings trailed 20-0 at halftime, with Cousins already having thrown three interceptions.

    "It was not good enough, especially in the first half," he told reporters. "I'll take the responsibility for it."

    Cousins, who now has 10 interceptions through six games, went on to imply he could be benched if he fails to turn things around.

    Cousins' final numbers (343 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions) weren't terrible, but the three turnovers helped put the Vikings into a big hole early in the game. Atlanta turned those picks into 17 points.

    Rolling up a ton of yards on one of the NFL's worst defenses in garbage time doesn't necessarily say much about Cousins, either. The Vikings scored 16 points after Atlanta built a 30-7 lead through three quarters.

    This defeat dropped Minnesota to 1-5—not where the team wants to be after winning 10 games and reaching the divisional round in 2019.

    Cousins unquestionably deserves some share of blame for the current state of the Vikings, and this is a microcosm of a larger issue for the franchise since it signed him to a guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract in 2018. The 32-year-old is paid like an elite quarterback (his current average salary ranks seventh among QBs) but doesn't appear to be raising the team's ceiling that much higher.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Proven starting quarterbacks generally don't hit the open market, which allowed Cousins to cash in two years ago. With that deal winding down, he leveraged the Vikings' 2019 success into a two-year, $66 million extension.

    That contract seemingly makes it impossible for Minnesota to make a quarterback change this year or next.

    Going to backup Sean Mannion wouldn't make things any better, and releasing Cousins this offseason would mean eating a significant amount of money whether he was designated as a pre- or post-June 1 cut.

    Cousins has never thrown more than 13 interceptions in a season, so this current pace is an outlier for the 2019 Pro Bowler. Even if he gets back to his usual self, it might be too late to make a difference.

    Related

      Vikings fall to previously winless 40-23.

      Vikings fall to previously winless 40-23.
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings fall to previously winless 40-23.

      Joe Johnson
      via purplePTSD.com - Local Minnesota Vikings News

      Vikings Release Statement on Passing of Legendary Sports Writer Sid Hartman

      Vikings Release Statement on Passing of Legendary Sports Writer Sid Hartman
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings Release Statement on Passing of Legendary Sports Writer Sid Hartman

      Kyle Ratke
      via Vikings Wire

      Vikings Embarrassed 40-23 by Winless Falcons

      Vikings Embarrassed 40-23 by Winless Falcons
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings Embarrassed 40-23 by Winless Falcons

      Zone Coverage
      via Zone Coverage

      Browns Pull Baker Mayfield

      Case Keenum takes over for Cleveland down 31-7 after Baker’s tough day (10/18, 2 INTs)

      Browns Pull Baker Mayfield
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Pull Baker Mayfield

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report