Cam Newton, Patriots Upset by Drew Lock, Broncos in New England

In a Week 6 matchup that featured a pair of quarterbacks returning from the sidelines, it was the Denver Broncos' Drew Lock that outsmarted Cam Newton and his New England Patriots, 18-12, giving New England its first losing record in October since 2002.

Lock, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2, was 10-of-24 passing for 189 yards and no touchdowns as the Broncos improved to 2-3. Newton, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was 17-of-25 passing for 157 yards and ran for 76 yards on 10 carries, including the game's only touchdown on a one-yard rush with 8:33 to go.

Both teams were missing key players on both sides of the ball. Denver (2-3) traveled without tight end Noah Fant and running back Melvin Gordon III, while the Patriots (2-3) were without running back Sony Michel and offensive linemen David Andrews, Shaq Mason and James Ferentz. The hosts lost Jermaine Eluemunor to an ankle injury during the game from an already-depleted offensive line.

It was a battle of defenses at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots had four fumbles and three turnovers, with Newton being sacked four times and intercepted twice by Denver. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus made a career-high six field goals, four of which were 44 yards or more, with a 54-yarder to make it 18-3 late in the third quarter.

Nick Folk hit a 41-yard field goal with 5:24 left in the first half to give the Patriots their only points through three quarters.

New England crept back during the fourth quarter, with Newton's touchdown helping cut its deficit to 18-9 with 8:33 remaining. J.C. Jackson intercepted Lock for Denver's first turnover of the day to set up another field goal from Folk. On the ensuing drive, Lock was intercepted again by Jonathan Jones with 3:14 left to play.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman made a pair of passes on trick plays in the fourth quarter, going 2-of-2 for 38 yards.

Next Sunday, the Broncos will host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and the Patriots will host the Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers.