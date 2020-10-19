Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Derrick Rose Trade, Anthony Davis' Future and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the biggest players in the market as they acquired Anthony Davis in a trade and then pursued Kawhi Leonard in free agency. The front office will probably have a more subdued approach to tweaking the roster ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Lakers can't rest on their laurels as they look to repeat as NBA champions since the competition in the Western Conference isn't getting any easier. But there's only so much general manager Rob Pelinka can—and should—do to improve a roster that delivered the franchise its 17th title.

Beyond re-signing Davis, it's anybody's guess as to what Pelinka will prioritize in the months ahead.

Rose Trade 'Much More Likely Now'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported in January the Lakers were among the teams interested in Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose. The Pistons held onto Rose through the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Now, Rose is in the last year of his contract, and the Pistons appear to be bracing for a full-scale rebuild after having sent Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the trade deadline last season. Heavy's Sean Deveney spoke to a general manager who believes Rose's odds of moving to Los Angeles have grown:

"I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February. I don't think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don't think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. You know, the Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they're both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now."

Rose has rebuilt his value over the past two seasons, averaging 18 points and 4.9 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. The 32-year-old's days of playing like an MVP are gone, but he can be a productive member of a team's backcourt.

LeBron James had a 31.5 percent usage rate in 2019-20, which was equal to his career average, per Basketball Reference, and he had an NBA-high 10.2 assists.

James has continued to fight off Father Time, but the Lakers would probably prefer to get him off the ball a little bit more going forward.

Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso are the only point guards under contract as well. Whether acquiring Rose, re-signing Rajon Rondo, or going after somebody else is the plan, Los Angeles will need to add at least one more player at the position.

Rose would make an immediate impact, and his contract status might mean the Pistons can't demand as steep a price for the three-time All-Star.

Davis Likely to Sign 2-Year Extension

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Oct. 15 that Davis is planning to opt out of his current deal but will stay in Los Angeles.

The report didn't come as a shock. Of course Davis would prefer to remain with the Lakers off the back of their title run, and the seven-time All-Star is unlikely to be significantly impacted by the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote in July the Lakers "likely will have no issues" giving Davis what would be a market-level contract.

His 2020-21 player option was worth just under $28.8 million. Even if the salary cap remains relatively flat, he could earn more by signing a max deal.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner, Davis and the Lakers could be going through song and dance once again upon the conclusion of the 2020-21 season:

"Most NBA executives, who are not authorized to speak publicly on Davis' situation, believe the seven-time All-Star forward's best course is to opt out and sign a two-year deal with the Lakers that includes a player option for the second season. ...

"Davis also has the option of signing a five-year extension if he opts out. That contract could start at about $40 million per season, but not knowing where the salary cap will be set because of the financial impacts of the pandemic probably means he would not sign a long-term deal."

Prior to the pandemic, this had become a common route for elite free agents, who maximize their earning power and flexibility. Current circumstances make this an even better choice for Davis since he can earn the most allowed under league rules and wait for another year or two, by which time the NBA's revenue may have started trending back upward.

Kuzma Garnering Interest in Trade Market

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kyle Kuzma can sign a long-term extension this offseason, one year ahead of hitting restricted free agency.

Charania reported that "several interested clubs" could emerge as a trade partner in the event the Lakers want to deal the 2017 first-round pick instead.

With the addition of Davis, Kuzma had to accept a slightly diminished role. The results did little to shed light on his general value.

The 25-year-old saw his scoring average dip from 18.7 to 12.8, which was to be expected as his average minutes fell from 33.1 to 25.0. His shooting continued to raise concerns, though.

Kuzma knocked down 36.6 percent of his three-pointers as a rookie. One would've expected the arrival of James to help his long-range efficiency. Instead, he connected on 30.3 percent of his threes in 2018-19. That number improved only marginally (31.6 percent) this past season.

The Lakers' collective success can be a double-edged sword because a championship run can inflate the value of supporting players. This happened with the Cleveland Cavaliers as Matthew Dellavedova, Tristan Thompson, Iman Shumpert and JR Smith were paid top dollar with contracts that looked like overpays in retrospect.

Los Angeles also has to consider the fact Kuzma is one of its most attractive trade assets after Pelinka exhausted almost everything to land Davis. B/R's Eric Pincus reported Chris Paul could be a target for L.A. and included Kuzma in the package likely necessary to acquire the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

Kuzma's contributions shouldn't be ignored, but his worth to the Lakers might be higher as a trade chip than as a regular rotation player.