    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Reportedly 'Had No Infections' Following Surgery on Injury

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lifts his fist to cheers from fans as he is carted off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury running the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is infection-free following surgery on his season-ending compound leg fracture, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Per Schefter, Prescott will require between four and six months of rehab following the injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of Dallas' Week 5 victory over the New York Giants

    Prescott, who underwent surgery last Sunday night and was discharged Monday afternoon, posted a video to Instagram on Thursday thanking fans for their support and letting them know he was "ready to start this road to come back." He visited his teammates at the Cowboys' facility on Thursday. 

    "You just see the reaction everybody has that he's here," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via ESPN. "I just think that speaks volumes about him as a man and just the electricity that he brings to our football team." 

    Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was by Prescott's side after the injury as the offensive coordinator for the Giants, spoke highly about his former quarterback, who he coached through the fourth-round pick's first four seasons in the league.

    "One thing I know about him: He's as tough as they come," Garrett said (h/t Pro Football Talk). "He's mentally tough; he's physically tough. Surgery seemed to have gone well. Our communication over the last few days have been positive. It seems like he is in good spirits. Wish him nothing but the best. He's a special guy."

    Before the injury, Prescott had never missed a start, with 69 consecutive outings. Andy Dalton will get the ball for Dallas when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at 8:15 p.m ET. 

