Quick Takes: WWE Raw vs. SmackDown Draft, Bryan vs. Reigns, Eva Marie and More

Credit: WWE.com

With the 2020 WWE Draft officially in the books, it's time for fans to look ahead to what could be an exciting future for Raw and SmackDown.

Both brands picked up some notable names with Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles all switching shows, among others. Despite questionable execution here and there, this year's installment of the Draft was fairly eventful on the whole and left Raw and SmackDown with stacked rosters.

There may be more changes coming to the WWE landscape with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirming rumors this past week that Eva Marie has re-signed company. Despite being away for over four years, however, she isn't needed in either of the Raw or SmackDown women's divisions at the moment.

Marie joins the many Superstars who either will be returning soon or have already returned, including Daniel Bryan. The multi-time WWE world champion resurfaced on Friday's SmackDown and teased feuding with Seth Rollins, and as great of a program as that could be, all roads must lead to him re-entering Universal Championship contention and rekindling his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

In addition to all of that, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara appear to be taking their heated feud to the next level over in AEW while Lana is the new number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship. This week's Quick Takes will explore each of these topics and attempt to predict what could be next for them.