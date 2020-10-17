Hailie Deegan, 19, to Become Full-Time NASCAR Camping World Truck Driver in 2021

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Hallie Deegan will race full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, per an announcement from Ford Performance on Saturday (h/t NASCAR.com).

Deegan's first full-time season will be in 2021, but she made her debut Saturday at the Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Deegan finished third in the ARCA Menards Series standings this season, amassing a pair of second-place finishes in addition to four top-five and 17 top-10 results.

The 19-year-old inked a deal with Ford's driver development program after previously aligning with Toyota Racing. She raced on ARCA Menards Series West for two seasons before moving to the main ARCA Menards Series in 2020.