World Series 2020 Schedule: TV, Live-Stream Coverage for Fall Classic

The World Series will be the latest championship series to be contested inside a playoff bubble.

Major League Baseball followed in the footsteps of the NBA, NHL, WNBA, MLS and the NWSL to create a sealed-off environment for its players. Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home park of the Texas Rangers that opened in 2020, serves as the neutral site host for the Fall Classic.

At least one participant will be determined Saturday, as the American League Championship Series comes to a conclusion with Game 7 between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers will be the National League representative. Atlanta currently holds a 3-2 advantage in the NLCS that is being played at Globe Life Field.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21

Game 3: Friday, October 23

Game 4: Saturday, October 24

Game 5: Sunday, October 25

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27

Game 7: Wednesday, October 28

All times TBD; all games to air on Fox.

The most significant and welcome change for the World Series compared to previous playoff rounds is the days off built in between Games 2 and 3 and Games 5 and 6.

Although neither participant has to use those days for travel, they will be important for pitching rest.

With no days off during the LCS, each of the four teams chose to wait to use their Game 1 starters on full rest for Game 6.

In the World Series, Game 1 starters could return on full rest in Game 5 and appear on three days' rest in Game 4.

With each LCS is still going on, the best idea we have right now for likely Game 1 starters in the World Series for the AL champion is either the Game 3 or 4 starter from the ALCS; they likely will not be brought back on short rest in Game 7.

Jose Urquidy and Zack Greinke would be Houston's top candidates to kick off the World Series. Greinke and Urquidy followed Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander in Houston's rotation for the 2019 World Series loss to Washington.

Tyler Glasnow would be the likely choice for the Rays since Blake Snell and Charlie Morton have been forced to return to the mound for Games 6 and 7 against Houston.

If Atlanta triumphs in Game 6, it could start rookie Ian Anderson in Game 1 on baseball's biggest stage. Anderson is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three postseason starts.

Atlanta's decision could be more difficult if it gets pushed to a Game 7 and Anderson pulls out that victory. Kyle Wright started NLCS Game 3, but he did not make it out of the first inning because of Los Angeles' 11-run onslaught in the opening frame. Game 4 starter Bryse Wilson might be used out of necessity so the Braves can have Anderson and Max Fried on full rest later in the series.

If the Dodgers complete their comeback, the most experienced pitcher left in the postseason could be in line for a Game 1 start. Clayton Kershaw took the mound in NLCS Game 4, and if the Dodgers follow normal rest strategy, the southpaw could be in line for a Tuesday start. Kershaw has 35 career playoff appearances and threw twice in each of Los Angeles' last two World Series appearances.

If Kershaw and the Dodgers advance to the World Series, they may set up a rematch with Houston from the 2017 Fall Classic.

Any other combination of teams would mark the first time those two franchises meet in the World Series.

