Colin Kaepernick Autographed, Game-Worn Gloves to Be Auctioned

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Gloves worn and signed by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the 2014 NFL season have gone up for auction to benefit his Know Your Rights Camp.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday the game-worn gloves, which are available through Goldin Auctions, come with a letter of authenticity signed by Kaepernick. Bidding continues through Nov. 1.

Half the proceeds from the final sale price will go to the Know Your Rights Camp.

Here's a portion of the item description from the official auction listing:

"These offered Nike gloves are scarlet, gold, and white, with a 49ers' logo printed on each palm. A black Nike swoosh is applied to the top of each glove. A 49ers logo is applied to the underside of the wrist straps. A gray bar with a size 'L' signifier is also sewn on the underside of the wrist straps. There appears to be a small blood stain on the inside palm of the left glove. Kaepernick has signed the thumb of each glove in black marker."

Kaepernick completed 60.5 percent of his throws for 3,369 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2014 campaign. He added 639 rushing yards and one score on the ground while leading the Niners to an 8-8 record.

He would become a household name outside the football world two years later when he started the movement of taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

The 32-year-old Wisconsin native has remained a free agent since March 2017, though he's stated his interest in getting another NFL opportunity.