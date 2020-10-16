Jets DC Gregg Williams Sends Cryptic Message About Adam Gase's Offense

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams offered a cryptic message about the team's offense under head coach Adam Gase.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Williams vented his frustration with how things have gone for the Jets defense.

"It's not a very good number—and a lot of it's not all defensively," he said, referring to New York's 32.2 points allowed per game. "It's points on the board and we've got to do a good job of that, and how you do that is make them kick more field goals, got to do a better job in field-position-type things. As you see, the scoring is up in the league, but it still makes me sick."

After Williams continued by saying, "A lot of it's not all defensively," he wrapped up his press conference by telling reporters they will "have to figure it out."

Williams was hired by Gase, who calls plays for the Jets offense, to work on his staff in January 2019. The Jets under Gase's watch have turned into a complete mess. They finished a respectable 7-9 in his first season but are winless through five games in 2020.

Le'Veon Bell was released this week, 19 months after he signed a four-year contract. The offense ranks last in points per game (15.0).

Neither Gase nor Williams have been able to find any answer for what ails their team. The Jets are one of only three winless teams in the NFL and have allowed at least 27 points in each of their first five games.