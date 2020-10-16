    Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title vs. Strowman with Goldberg Watching

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 17, 2020

    Roman Reigns presents the best coach award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal championship against Braun Strowman on SmackDown after catching him with a guillotine, leading to a submission victory: 

    Reigns won the title with Goldberg watching as a member of the virtual crowd in the ThunderDome.

    The champion got off to a hot start with a Superman punch as his cousin and Hell in a Cell opponent Jey Uso watched from the back:

    Strowman eventually went on the offensive, however, tossing Reigns over the announcer table and knocking him over the fan barricade:

    The match looked all but over when Strowman chokeslammed Reigns:

    However, Reigns later countered a Strowman maneuver into a guillotine choke. Despite the big man's best efforts, he slowly faded before losing by submission.

    After the match, Uso came to the ring, and Reigns pleaded with his cousin to side with him, end their feud and call off the Hell in a Cell fight. He then implored Uso to attack Strowman as Reigns had just brutally done with a spear and a chair post-match.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Instead, Uso attacked Reigns, who got him back quickly before the show faded to black:

    The two cousins' Hell in a Cell match on Sunday, Oct. 25 will feature an "I Quit" stipulation, marking the first time a HIAC match has featured it.

    Related

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      😧 Daniel Bryan is BACK 👏 Reigns vs. Strowman delivers 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading SmackDown 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title vs. Strowman

      Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title vs. Strowman
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title vs. Strowman

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the WWE Universe

      💪 Big E getting a push 🤔 Raw Underground done? 🔮 WWE draft updates

      Around the WWE Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the WWE Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Exclusive x Paul Heyman

      The GOAT manager talks Lesnar vs. Reigns, working with Ronda Rousey in the future and his heat with AJ Styles 👀📲

      B/R Exclusive x Paul Heyman
      WWE logo
      WWE

      B/R Exclusive x Paul Heyman

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report