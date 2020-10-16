Kansas' Silvio De Sousa Opts out of 2020-21 Season to Focus on 'Personal Issues'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kansas Jayhawks forward Silvio De Sousa announced on Friday he is opting out of the 2020-21 season.

In a statement on Twitter, De Sousa said he is going to "focus all of my energies on some personal issues" and won't play his senior year:

De Sousa has had a memorable college career since arriving on campus in Lawrence, Kansas. He graduated from IMG Academy early to enroll in college for the 2017-18 season.

After being ruled eligible by the NCAA, De Sousa debuted for the Jayhawks in January 2018. The Angola native averaged four points and 3.7 rebounds in 20 games as a freshman. He scored a season-high 16 points in Kansas' 81-70 win over West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

De Sousa was held out of the 2018-19 season after former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testified he paid the forward $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian as part of the NCAA pay-for-play scandal.

Following an appeal in which the NCAA ruled De Sousa eligible, he returned to play for the Jayhawks last season. He appeared in 18 games, but was suspended 12 games by the Big 12 for his role in a brawl between Kansas and Kansas State following a Jan. 21 win by the Jayhawks.

De Sousa averaged 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 59.3 percent from the field in 38 games during his college career.