Dalvin Cook, Julio Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

As injuries continue to pile up across the NFL, fantasy managers are under more pressure to find replacements for their lineups.

Teams have already been impacted by top draft picks like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley going down earlier in the season, but there are new injuries going into Week 6 that will continue to cause plenty of reshuffling from a fantasy perspective.

Here is what you need to know heading into Sunday's slate of games.

Key Injuries

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an illness

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Ruled out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens

D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions

Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets: Questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after limited practice Friday

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns: Questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Practiced Friday but is questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns: Practiced Friday but is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns

Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions

Tyler Eifert, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos: Questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with an illness

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: Out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Expected to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after limited practice Friday

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers: Taking off injury reported and expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams

The biggest news is the injury to Dalvin Cook, which will keep him out for at least this week.

Even with the running back missing most of the second half last game with a groin injury, he still leads the NFL with 489 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through five games. Fantasy managers hopefully had Alexander Mattison ready on their bench because the second-year player could be an RB1 as long as he has the starting job.

The positive news is the potential return of Julio Jones, who was taken off the injury report after practicing Friday. The hamstring injury has limited the seven-time Pro Bowler early in 2020, but he can now join Calvin Ridley to form a dangerous duo in the Falcons passing attack.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Melvin Gordon are both dealing with illnesses that have kept them out this week.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beckham tested negative for COVID-19 and will play Sunday if he tests negative against Saturday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Gordon's illness is "totally unrelated to COVID," but the running back could still miss the upcoming game if he doesn't improve.

With DeSean Jackson and Diontae Johnson ruled out, we could see more big games from Week 5's breakout stars Travis Fulgham and Chase Claypool.

Jaguars receiver DJ Chark is questionable with an ankle injury, but he had a limited practice Friday and could play.

"I feel good about DJ," head coach Doug Marrone said.

Fantasy managers should still have alternatives ready to go at all positions considering the uncertainty of the 2020 season.