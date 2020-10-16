Magic Johnson to Campaign for Joe Biden in Michigan Ahead of 2020 Election

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson will campaign for Joe Biden in Michigan with just a few weeks remaining before the 2020 presidential election, according to Judy Kurtz of The Hill.

The former Michigan State star will participate in events within the swing state, including stops in Detroit and Lansing. The Michigan native will also take part in a "'Shop Talk' roundtable conversation about voting with Black men" on Saturday.

Johnson has been vocal about his support for Biden, using his social media to encourage people to vote:

The 61-year-old has also been critical of President Donald Trump in the past.

The 12-time NBA All-Star is generally recognized as one of the top players in basketball history, winning five titles with three MVP awards during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also led Michigan State to a NCAA title in 1979.