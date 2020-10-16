Kenny Golladay Says Not Having New Contract with Lions 'Is What It Is'

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay suggested Friday that he isn't concerned about his current contract situation.

When asked about not having a long-term contract in place, Golladay told ESPN's Michael Rothstein: "It is what it is. I ain't really tripping too much."



Golladay also said he'll play out the rest of the 2020 season and see what happens with regard to his contract, per Rothstein.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract and can become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season unless he is re-signed or franchise-tagged by the Lions.

Golladay missed the first two games of this season with a hamstring injury, but he has played well since returning in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In two games this season, Golladay has made 10 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

A third-round pick out of Northern Illinois in the 2017 draft, Golladay had 477 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie before developing into one of the NFL's premier wideouts.

In 2018, the 6'4", 214-pounder registered 70 receptions for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that up last season with 65 grabs for 1,190 yards and an NFL-best 11 touchdown catches en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Golladay is the clear No. 1 receiver in Detroit ahead of Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, and he has been quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target in the passing game for the past three seasons.

With Jones and Amendola also set to hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, re-signing Golladay becomes an even more important endeavor for the Lions.

If Detroit is not able to come to an agreement on a long-term extension with Golladay, he is a strong candidate for the franchise tag, as he has established himself as a top-15 or perhaps even a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL.

Given his age and production, the Chicago native would be in line to land a massive contract on the free-agent market, but it is difficult to envision the Lions allowing him to hit the open market.