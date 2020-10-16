    Patriots Reportedly Cancel Friday Practice After Positive COVID-19 Test

    A passer-by walks past a New England Patriots football team logo near the Patriots ProShop at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL has postponed the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    The New England Patriots reportedly have canceled their Friday practice after another positive test for COVID-19, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. 

    The team is also awaiting confirmation on a second positive test, per Reiss.

    According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, a player has tested positive, causing the team to conduct meetings virtually.

    Pelissero added the Patriots' game vs. the Denver Broncos isn't currently in jeopardy.

    This comes after New England reopened the facility Wednesday following a stretch of consecutive days without a positive test. The team had previously seen four different players and staff members test positive over a two-week stretch, leading to the postponement of the Week 5 game against the Broncos.

    The facility was closed three different times in a 10-day period.

    The Patriots also delayed their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, but the game still took place on a Monday night.

    Cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 and defensive tackle Bill Murray was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list the following week.

    New England is scheduled to face the Broncos on Sunday, and the team has taken measures to reduce the spread during the week:

    Further positive tests ahead of Sunday's game could lead to another postponement, which could create significant issues for the NFL as both Denver and New England effectively used their bye week last week.

    Commissioner Roger Goodell has hinted that using a Week 18 could be a possibility to complete the 16-game schedule after multiple postponements.

