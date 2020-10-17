6 Stars in Danger of Being Buried on WWE SmackDown, Raw After Roster Shake-Up

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE draft is designed to freshen up the Raw and SmackDown rosters by creating new possibilities for feuds and giving different people chances to shine.

Unfortunately, WWE only has so much time to spare. Five hours between Raw and SmackDown sounds like plenty, and it feels like a lot most weeks, but it's not enough to service the entire roster.

Some stars are going to be forgotten about, others will become jobbers and a few will ascend to the main event scene. Based on how WWE books its shows, we already know who won't be viewed as big stars.

Whenever WWE does a draft, it begins a lot of new pushes and storylines. Sometimes that means someone who was being pushed beforehand ends up sitting on the sidelines.

Let's look at which Superstars are most likely to end up riding the pine on Raw and SmackDown and why they may end up buried.