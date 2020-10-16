MLB Playoffs 2020: TV Schedule, Top Player Comments, Highlights and Stats

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Carlos Correa correctly predicted Game 5 of the American League Championship Series would not be decided by extra innings.

The Houston Astros shortstop confidently told manager Dusty Baker that a walk-off hit was coming in the bottom of the ninth against the Tampa Bay Rays, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

"Carlos told me before he went up there, he goes: 'Walk-off,'" Baker said. "I said, 'Go ahead on, man.'"

"I knew I was going to end it," Correa said. "I could feel my swing was in sync. I could feel my rhythm was good, and I felt like I was going to drive the ball. I believed I could do it."

Correa's sixth home run of the 2020 postseason and 17th-career playoff long ball cut Tampa Bay's ALCS lead to 3-2 and set up Game 6 Friday night at 6:07 p.m. ET on TBS. If the Astros force Game 7, it would be played Saturday at 8:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

The Astros specialized scoring off home runs in the ALCS. They have eight dingers in five games, including ones from Correa and George Springer in Game 5.

Houston's power has come from the top half of its order, where Correa, Springer, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley combined to hit the eight home runs.

While the Astros may have the momentum in the ALCS, they face elimination for the third day in a row in Friday's Game 6.

Even though the Rays have lost back-to-back games, they are confident in taking one of the final two contests in the series, as Kevin Kiermaier told MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

Tampa Bay hands the ball back to ace Blake Snell for Game 6 and it has a larger total of fresh bullpen arms after using four hurlers in Game 5 compared to Houston's seven.

The Rays have a penchant for scoring runs off the long ball as well. Randy Arozarena mashed his third home run of the series to push his individual postseason total up to six.

The No. 1 seed received a home run from five different batters, and it can still play a little loose since the series is still in its favor.

The other top seed does not have that luxury anymore, as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell behind 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series Thursday.

Atlanta busted open its Game 4 advantage with a six-run sixth inning that chased Clayton Kershaw from the mound.

Kershaw allowed three straight hits to Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna before he was lifted from the contest. The southpaw said he left too many pitches inside for Atlanta to hit, per Dodger Insider's Rowan Kavner.

"Probably just went one too many pitches inside," he said. "It's a tough way to go for that sixth inning, for sure."

Atlanta was put in the position to win the game in the latter innings by Bryse Wilson, who became the second rookie pitcher to allow no more than one hit in a start of at least six innings in his playoff debut, per the team's official Twitter account:

Braves manager Brian Snitker was blown away by how well the rookie right-hander threw the ball Thursday, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

"Wow. That's about all I can say," Snitker said. "I mean, are you kidding me? That kid stepped up. How he'd handle the situation, I guess he answered that question that was asked earlier today."

The Braves now have three chances to clinch a World Series berth, starting with Friday's 9:08 p.m. ET game on FS1. If the Dodgers win, Game 6 is tentatively scheduled for Saturday at 4:38 p.m. ET on FS1.

