Sammy Watkins Ruled Out for Chiefs vs. Bills with Hamstring Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins will not be in the lineup when the Chiefs face his former team, the Buffalo Bills, on Monday.

The club announced that Watkins will not play in Week 6 after he didn't practice all week because of a hamstring injury.

Watkins has put together some monster performances for the Chiefs, highlighted by a 198-yard, three-touchdown outing in Week 1 of the 2019 campaign, but he's lacked consistency across three seasons with K.C. It's much the same story as his stints with the Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

He's recorded 21 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns in five games in 2020.

Nagging injuries have been a factor in his up-and-down production. He's played all 16 regular-season games just once, which came in his rookie campaign with Buffalo in 2014.

Kansas City features no shortage of big-play weapons, so Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson shouldn't have much trouble filling Watkins' void alongside No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. It should also be a chance for Byron Pringle to become more involved.

Watkins can be a key piece of the Chiefs' aerial attack when healthy, as he illustrated with 12 catches for 212 yards during the final two games of their Super Bowl run last season, but those injuries have prevented him from reaching the upper echelon of receivers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes almost always manages to make do, so he shouldn't have much of an issue getting production out of the rest of his weapons.