    Astros vs. Rays: ALCS Game 6 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 16, 2020

    CORRECTS TO THURSDAY, OCT. 15, 2020, NOT TUESDAY, DEC. 15, 2020 - Players celebrate Houston Astros' Carlos Correa's, right, walk off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in Game 5 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in San Diego. The Astros defeated the Rays 4-3 and the Rays lead the series 3-2 games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The Houston Astros avoided elimination for a second consecutive day with a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. A walk-off home run from shortstop Carlos Correa kept the Astros' season alive. 

    A victory in Game 6 on Friday will even the series and put the Rays on the verge of elimination for the second time this postseason. 

    As it stands, the Rays still have the upper hand with a 3-2 series lead and ace Blake Snell taking the mound on Friday. 

    Here's what to look for in Game 6. 

              

    ALCS Game 6

    First Pitch: 6:07 p.m. ET

    TV: TBS

    Streaming: TBS.com 

    Location: Petco Park

    Starters: Framber Valdez (Houston) vs. Blake Snell (Tampa Bay)

    Game Odds: Available via DraftKings

    Houston manager Dusty Baker said Framber Valdez wasn't going to be an option for Game 5 with the Astros cognizant of how much stress he's placing on the 26-year-old's arm. 

    He'll take the mound for Game 6 on five days' rest after tossing six innings with four hits, four walks, eight strikeouts and two runs in Game 1. The Astros would fall 2-1 in the series opener despite a quality start from Valdez. Instead, it was Snell who earned the win in Game 1, though Valdez' arsenal had proved a bit more effective than what the former Cy Young winner was throwing. 

    Snell lasted just five innings after giving up six hits and one run with two strikeouts and two walks. A first-inning home run to Jose Altuve served as the lone costly mistake as manager Kevin Cash deployed his bullpen brilliantly after pulling Snell. 

    That Houston was able to see Snell as well as it did portends well for the Astros. Game 1 marked the fewest runs Houston have scored in any contest of the ALCS yet. In fact, the Astros seem to be seeing the ball better as the series goes on. 

    Baker's club has 27 hits over the last four games and would likely have a dozen or so more if not for the Rays' outfield continuing to make acrobatic catches. 

    Tampa, meanwhile, saw its struggling second baseman Brandon Lowe begin to wake up with a solo home run in the third inning of Game 5 off Blake Taylor. It was the only hit Lowe had in five at-bats on Thursday night, but with a .089 postseason batting average, the Rays will take what they can get from him. 

    Considering the offensive outbursts from Randy Arozarena, Willy Adames and Joey Wendle, Lowe could be the piece that pushes Tampa to the World Series if he continues to heat up. 

    It'll be on Houston to make sure that doesn't happen as it looks to keep its season alive for at least one more game. 

