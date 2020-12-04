Magic 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Prediction

Jim Mone/Associated Press

After a trip to the NBA bubble for the end of regular season play, the Orlando Magic found their way into the playoffs for the second consecutive year after a six-season drought. However, another first-round elimination—their fourth in their past four playoff runs—was to greet them.

The team entered the playoffs with a worse record (33-40) than 2018-19, and an expanding injury list was no help, either.

Aaron Gordon left the bubble with a hamstring issue, and Mo Bamba departed for a "post-coronavirus evaluation" after making brief appearances. Michael Carter-Williams was out with a foot injury. Jonathan Isaac tore his ACL and meniscus, which president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in September could keep Isaac out of action for the 2020-21 season.

But for all the adversity faced in the bubble, the Magic's season hints at consistency for the future. Yet again, the Magic were paced by Nikola Vucevic, who thankfully returns for Orlando to play out the second year of his four-year contract.

Nearly all of the rest Orlando's playoff starting five—Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, James Ennis III and Aaron Gordon—are back as well. Terrence Ross will also be available, while draft pick Cole Anthony could fall into a backup point guard role.

The Magic have the potential to carry chemistry into the 2020-21 season and push beyond the norm, which has seemingly become first-round playoff exits.

Here's what lies ahead for Orlando this season following Friday's first-half schedule release.

2020-21 Magic Schedule Details

Season Opener: Wednesday, Dec. 23 vs. Miami Heat

Championship Odds: +12000 (via FanDuel)

Full Schedule: via NBA.com

Top Matchups

Philadelphia 76ers (First Game: Thursday, Dec. 31)

The Magic won two regular-season contests against the Sixers last season before dropping their game in the NBA bubble. The first win was more of a statement victory, with the Magic coming away with a 112-97 win while the 76ers were without Joel Embiid. They managed to hang on for a 98-97 win a month later, even as Embiid and Tobias Harris piled on 24 points each.

With new leadership headed to Philadelphia this season in the form of Doc Rivers after seven years of Brett Brown, it will take a bit for the roster to jell and reach the level it was at for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which brought the team to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Philadelphia will be without Al Horford and Josh Richardson, who they dealt in the offseason, and in terms of who walks away with the victory in this matchup, it will be whoever takes advantage of their chemistry first—and the Magic have the advantage there.

Miami Heat (First Game: Wednesday, Dec. 23)

Orlando is capable of defeating the Eastern Conference champions and doing so handily. On Jan. 3, they outscored the Heat 21-6 in the fourth quarter to seal a 105-85 victory as the Heat moved their way to the top of the conference standings. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points and Bam Adebayo added 14, but the eventual Finals runners-up were no match for Vucevic (20 points), Gordon (16 points) and a surprise from Terrence Ross, who posted 25 points off the bench.

Against Miami in March, Ross scored a season-high 35 points and eight three-pointers without posting a rebound, assist, block or steal.

The Magic can hang with the Heat. They've proved that.

When they meet, it will be a benchmark test for Orlando to see how far it has come as the team battles against a youthful roster that boasts Adebayo and playoff sensation Tyler Herro alongside league veteran Goran Dragic.

Season Forecast

The fact that the Magic have made it to the playoffs in two straight seasons is a testament to the progress they've made under the tutelage of Steve Clifford.

If Isaac really is sidelined for the season, the Magic will want to shape their game plan around Ennis, and he highlighted his reliability as a playmaker during the postseason once Isaac was ruled out by recording 7.0 points and 5.8 rebounds through their five games. With more pressure on from the start, he should ease into the lineup for Orlando.

For the Magic, their power relies on their youth, with 22-year-old Fultz having stolen the spotlight from D.J. Augustin, alongside then-22-year-old Jonathan Isaac and 22-year-old Mo Bamba coming off the bench. With more time to develop, the already-legitimate playmakers will emerge as problems for opponents, and coupled with the veteran leadership of Vucevic and four other players nearing 30, Orlando will continue to develop and complete its rebuild.

Record Prediction: 34-38

