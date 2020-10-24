Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 has been an odd show to follow the build toward. Off the back of the WWE draft, Sunday's card was largely unfinished going into SmackDown on Friday. Even after the addition of Otis vs. The Miz, only a few big matches had been established.

This sets up a great deal of mystery surrounding the show. It seems like WWE is planning something big. With three high-stakes Hell in a Cell matches scheduled, anything could happen.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks has been building to a phenomenal conclusion, but no one knows what that could entail. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton has potential to be the definitive end to their rivalry or complicate Raw for months to come.

How intense and brutal will Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso will get? The Tribal Chief has been the centerpiece of SmackDown since his return in August, but there's an air of mystery surrounding what comes next.

These matches, alongside a wide-open undercard that could develop as the show airs, make Hell in a Cell a fascinating night to consider. What surprises will come to pass? Will we see top stars turn? Could a brand-new character emerge from a familiar star?

WWE Hell in a Cell has always been a night of great mystery and expectation. Something is coming, and all we have when working out what that could be is speculation.