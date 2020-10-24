Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020October 24, 2020
Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 has been an odd show to follow the build toward. Off the back of the WWE draft, Sunday's card was largely unfinished going into SmackDown on Friday. Even after the addition of Otis vs. The Miz, only a few big matches had been established.
This sets up a great deal of mystery surrounding the show. It seems like WWE is planning something big. With three high-stakes Hell in a Cell matches scheduled, anything could happen.
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks has been building to a phenomenal conclusion, but no one knows what that could entail. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton has potential to be the definitive end to their rivalry or complicate Raw for months to come.
How intense and brutal will Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso will get? The Tribal Chief has been the centerpiece of SmackDown since his return in August, but there's an air of mystery surrounding what comes next.
These matches, alongside a wide-open undercard that could develop as the show airs, make Hell in a Cell a fascinating night to consider. What surprises will come to pass? Will we see top stars turn? Could a brand-new character emerge from a familiar star?
WWE Hell in a Cell has always been a night of great mystery and expectation. Something is coming, and all we have when working out what that could be is speculation.
Heel: Jimmy Uso
Everything is on the line for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The cousins' Hell in a Cell match may be over the Universal Championship, but it is even more so a fight for family honor.
The wild card in this situation is Jimmy Uso. Jey's brother appeared at WWE Clash of Champions, and while he was still not ready to compete, he made his presence felt. He should be involved even more Sunday when his brother puts everything on the line inside Hell in a Cell.
The consequences of this match will echo through the lives of both Uso brothers. Jimmy knows what is at stake and, unlike his brother, has already acknowledged the universal champion as The Tribal Chief.
This sets up the heartbreaking and likely scenario that sees Jimmy cost Jey everything. Whether it is because of family pride or jealousy at the opportunities his brother has gotten, Jimmy can be the one to make sure Jey does not defeat The Tribal Chief.
An ending like that would change The Usos' dynamic for a long time to come. Fans may get to see Jimmy vs. Jey in a battle of brothers. Reigns would get some support in his already dominant reign as champion. Jey could strike out on his own and build to future singles success.
Face: The Fiend
The Fiend may not be booked for WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, but that does not mean his presence will not be felt on the show. Bray Wyatt could certainly make an appearance, either in the Firefly Fun House or to continue his growing rivalry with Retribution.
If The Fiend does go after Retribution many times over, either he or Retribution will turn face in the process. The Hurt Business may be heel, but the group plays face when working against Mustafa Ali's faction.
It might be more of a permanent shift for Wyatt if he did go after Retribution. Fans are all behind The Fiend, even if the gimmick is supposed to be an embodiment of pure evil. It would be in line with the occasional teases of The Eater of Worlds' turn toward the light.
This move will eventually happen. The only thing holding back The Fiend from turning face is Drew McIntyre. A likely showdown between Raw's top two draft picks approaches, and The Fiend must remain heel for that war.
WWE seemingly moved Wyatt off SmackDown to avoid him turning face against Roman Reigns. It was more a delaying tactic than a way to avoid the turn. It is coming, and it would only make sense for Wyatt, who just wants everyone to listen to him and let him in.
Heel: Naomi
Naomi has been lost for a couple years now. Despite brief moments in the spotlight, The Glow has struggled to find a steady role in WWE. She is not the only one like that in the women's division, but she feels like the star with the highest upside without a focus.
She has often shone with the spotlight, making the most of highlight spots, and her talent transcends individual moments. She may not be Asuka or Sasha Banks in the ring, but she has more than held her own against top talent.
She needs a fresh start, and The Hurt Business is the ideal calling for her. In MVP's war with Retribution, he has been winning but not completely. Retribution has one last member The Hurt Business cannot touch.
Reckoning (the former Mia Yim) is without a personal rival, and Naomi cannot keep going without a fresh story and angle. The two would do well together in the ring. It's just a matter of the story outside the ring. That comes down to strong, focused writing.
Hell in a Cell would likely only be the beginning, but MVP could start pushing her to become more aggressive. She could make her turn in the next few weeks and then join The Hurt Business in the fight against Retribution. Then Naomi might get a chance again.
Face: Murphy
This is the easiest bet if Murphy is on the show at all—and also a possible cop-out answer. Some might say that Murphy has been a babyface for weeks. However, The Disciple continues to waver between both roles. It will take Dominik and Rey Mysterio accepting him to complete this turn.
Seth Rollins had forced Murphy into a role that was growing more uncomfortable for him by the week. He finally snapped a couple weeks back, but he still seems lost. All he has to tie him down is a growing romance with Aalyah Mysterio.
He is angry with Rollins and wants to make a good impression on the Mysterios. However, he still needs to show what he wants. He needs to be a better man than he was.
Hell in a Cell is a major stage on which to do the right thing. He can put his wellbeing on the line for Rey or Dominik. After all that he has done to the Mysterios, he needs to make a selfless sacrifice.
If Hell in a Cell were to include a last-minute addition that sees The Messiah once more mock the Mysterios, Murphy could put his body on the line to protect the family. He could even suffer the same fate as Rey did in the summer and lose an eye.
While Dominik has already been made by this rivalry, Murphy is on the edge of relevancy. He was not even drafted on live television. A definitive moment when he potentially loses his eye for the family he wants to impress would make a lasting impression in an angle with a lot of attention.
Heel: Tucker
The Miz has forced Otis to put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line at Hell in a Cell. The obvious result would be for the big man to dominate The A-Lister again. However, there is a more interesting option in play.
Tucker and Otis have been separated by the brand split, which means they will no longer be working as a tag team. In fact, everyone Otis cares about is on Raw. That sets up an interesting long-term story if he also loses the Money in the Bank briefcase.
As fun as Otis is, he's too ridiculous to be taken seriously. Something needs to change. He would be forced to get serious if his tag team partner turned against him. This is an important match for Otis, and even if Tucker accidentally costs him the briefcase, it would break his heart.
While a full turn seems sudden, a shock result with the help of Tucker would begin the slow turn. The two members of Heavy Machinery could gradually turn against one another, especially with Tucker alone on Raw with Mandy Rose.
It has been a long time since the Money in the Bank briefcase changed hands. Miz or John Morrison makes sense to carry the case and potentially pull off a shock victory. Meanwhile, Otis can build more gradually to a world title shot that includes a pit stop feuding with Tucker, who needs to refresh his character.