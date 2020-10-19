2020 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions Before World Series

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The World Series is here. So let's talk about the offseason.

Namely, let's break down the latest buzz on the three top players on the market: J.T. Realmuto, Trevor Bauer and George Springer.

Realmuto is arguably the best of the bunch and will have a slew of suitors. As Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted last week: "There has been plenty of chatter about the Philadelphia Phillies locking up Realmuto to an extension over the past year, yet the catcher is headed to free agency."

The New York Yankees are a team to watch. Feinsand noted they "were open to the idea of trading Gary Sanchez in August, though no deal ultimately came to fruition." And general manager Brian Cashman left open the possibility of the team moving on from the catcher when he was asked about his future in New York.



"I think it's certainly a fair question obviously the way Gary Sanchez's season transpired, and then the way it ended with [Kyle] Higashioka actually starting in the postseason as many games as he did," he told reporters. "I think it's one of the discussion points we're going to have to focus on."

Look out for the New York Mets as well, with Feinsand reporting the team was likely to decline Wilson Ramos' $10 million option for the 2021 season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are another team to watch, given that Yadier Molina is 38 and hitting free agency.

Ultimately, though, expect Realmuto back in Philly. Bryce Harper is his biggest fan and has been stumping for his friend to get an extension all year. And the Phillies can't afford to lose one of their best players, who they traded up-and-coming pitcher Sixto Sanchez to acquire.

Realmuto won't come cheap—MLB.com's Todd Zolecki noted he was "eyeing a record-shattering contract for a catcher, perhaps in the $200 million range"—but the Phillies would be significantly worse if he walked.

We now turn to Bauer, who was arguably the best pitcher in baseball this year after finishing 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 73 inning. He's the best pitcher on the market, though his polarizing personality and previous preference for signing one-year deals could make his free agency particularly fascinating.

As Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted, the 29-year-old "wants to play for a World Series contender. He wants the organization to be a symbiotic fit in terms of culture and technology. He wants an opportunity to pitch every fourth day instead of the typical five days."

The Yankees will come up as suitors because, well, they're the Yankees, though Bauer and Gerrit Cole were teammates at UCLA and reportedly weren't the best of friends.

Bauer downplayed any feud between the two, however:

Here's a prediction for Bauer's free agency: It will be unpredictable. Any non-tanking teams figure to have a shot if they meet his unique requirements (and price tag, obviously).

Boston Red Sox fans might hope the team makes a splash in free agency, namely for an outfielder like Springer, after an offseason that saw them trade Mookie Betts. That isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Peter Gammons of The Athletic reported that the Sox "expect [outfield prospect Jarren Duran] somewhere in the lineup next season, but they plan to try to re-sign Jackie Bradley Jr. Problem is, there may be a lot of daylight between what Scott Boras will ask and where the Red Sox think the market will go post-COVID."

But he added that "if Bradley leaves, there is the possibility that Boston could make a run at Springer, who was the draft prospect of choice in 2012 and grew up a Red Sox fan in Bristol, Conn."

So it sounds as though the outfield is a priority, one way or another. Springer, 31, continued to rake in 2020, hitting .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBI in 51 games. His age might be something of a concern, but his continued production and postseason experience will make him one of the top players available.

It's hard to imagine him leaving Houston, though, with reports emerging earlier this year that the Astros wanted to extend him. He's been one of the core players during the team's successful (and controversial) run in recent years, alongside Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

Expect him back in Houston next year barring a monster offer elsewhere.