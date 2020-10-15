Jets Trade Rumors: Teams Calling New York with Quinnen Williams Interest

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Teams have inquired about a trade for New York Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams, according to Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers.

Per Rogers, Jets general manager Joe Douglas is not necessarily seeking to trade the former first-round pick, but "for the right return, they would."

Williams, an Alabama product, was selected by the Jets with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft and signed to a four-year deal worth $32.5 million.

After he was fined $21,056 for a late hit in the Jets' second preseason game, the 6'3", 303-pounder played in 13 games as a rookie, making nine starts. He posted 28 combined tackles, with four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits while defending one pass and recovering one fumble.

In 2020, the Alabama native has started every game for the 0-5 Jets, with 19 combined tackles (three for loss) and two quarterback hits. His two sacks this season are tied for most on the team. In Week 4, he was fined $25,000 for two personal fouls against the Denver Broncos.

Behind Williams, the Jets can look to third-year Fort Hayes State product Nathan Shepherd and rookie Bryce Huff.