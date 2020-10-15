    Jamaal Williams Takes Shot at Tom Brady After Bucs QB Lost Track of Down on TNF

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will go head-to-head Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers take on Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    When it comes to choosing between the two, Packers running back Jamaal Williams says there's no question: He wants the guy who can keep track of downs.

    Williams took a dig at Brady during an appearance on Game on Wisconsin this week:

    Brady became a meme for his lack of awareness—perhaps for the first time in his career—after he threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-6 late in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears. It appeared Brady believed his pass came on third down.

    "He's too smart for that," Williams said of Rodgers. "He'd never be in that type of situation because A-Rod, he's always prepared."

    To be fair, Rodgers has never (to our knowledge) forgotten the down and distance. Even if he has, Rodgers has had the wherewithal to not hold up four fingers and turn himself into a meme.

    As it stands, this is just an understandable dig at the game's all-time greatest quarterback in one of his rare low moments. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Brady Says Bucs Must 'Raise Our Game' to Beat Packers, Top NFL Teams

      Brady Says Bucs Must 'Raise Our Game' to Beat Packers, Top NFL Teams
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady Says Bucs Must 'Raise Our Game' to Beat Packers, Top NFL Teams

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady, Rodgers Match-Up Should Feature Plenty Of Deep Shots

      Brady, Rodgers Match-Up Should Feature Plenty Of Deep Shots
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady, Rodgers Match-Up Should Feature Plenty Of Deep Shots

      via Pewter Report

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Another Bucs D-Lineman Suffers Ankle Injury

      Another Bucs D-Lineman Suffers Ankle Injury
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Another Bucs D-Lineman Suffers Ankle Injury

      via Pewter Report