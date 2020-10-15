Jamaal Williams Takes Shot at Tom Brady After Bucs QB Lost Track of Down on TNF

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will go head-to-head Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers take on Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When it comes to choosing between the two, Packers running back Jamaal Williams says there's no question: He wants the guy who can keep track of downs.

Williams took a dig at Brady during an appearance on Game on Wisconsin this week:

Brady became a meme for his lack of awareness—perhaps for the first time in his career—after he threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-6 late in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears. It appeared Brady believed his pass came on third down.

"He's too smart for that," Williams said of Rodgers. "He'd never be in that type of situation because A-Rod, he's always prepared."

To be fair, Rodgers has never (to our knowledge) forgotten the down and distance. Even if he has, Rodgers has had the wherewithal to not hold up four fingers and turn himself into a meme.

As it stands, this is just an understandable dig at the game's all-time greatest quarterback in one of his rare low moments.