    49ers' Robbie Gould to Donate $500 for Each Made FG to Fight Pediatric Cancer

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 15, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
    Scot Tucker/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould has a new motivation to send the ball through the uprights.

    Per TMZ Sports, Gould will donate $500 for every field goal he makes to Cal's Angels, a Chicago-based charity that has a mission of "granting wishes, raising awareness and funding research to help kids fighting cancer." 

    The organization was founded in 2007 in memory of 12-year-old Cal Sutter, who died from acute myelogenous leukemia in 2005.

    Gould, who began his career with the Bears in 2005 and played 11 seasons in Chicago, has made seven field goals this year.  

    Related

      How Shanahan Has Kept the 49ers from Falling Apart

      How Shanahan Has Kept the 49ers from Falling Apart
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      How Shanahan Has Kept the 49ers from Falling Apart

      Nick Wagoner
      via ESPN.com

      Mike McGlinchey Doesn’t Appreciate ‘Armchair Quarterbacks’

      Mike McGlinchey Doesn’t Appreciate ‘Armchair Quarterbacks’
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Mike McGlinchey Doesn’t Appreciate ‘Armchair Quarterbacks’

      Niners Nation
      via Niners Nation

      Packers RB Roasts Tom Brady

      Jamaal Williams on Brady vs. Rodgers: ‘I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is’

      Packers RB Roasts Tom Brady
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers RB Roasts Tom Brady

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report