49ers' Robbie Gould to Donate $500 for Each Made FG to Fight Pediatric Cancer

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould has a new motivation to send the ball through the uprights.

Per TMZ Sports, Gould will donate $500 for every field goal he makes to Cal's Angels, a Chicago-based charity that has a mission of "granting wishes, raising awareness and funding research to help kids fighting cancer."

The organization was founded in 2007 in memory of 12-year-old Cal Sutter, who died from acute myelogenous leukemia in 2005.

Gould, who began his career with the Bears in 2005 and played 11 seasons in Chicago, has made seven field goals this year.