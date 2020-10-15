Jordan Phillips to Attend Father's Funeral, Play on MNF After Deleting Tweet

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips can play in Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys while still having the ability to attend his father's funeral.

In a since-deleted tweet (via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Phillips said he was being asked to choose between the two: "The NFL is wanting me to pick between playing in my Monday night game this week or going to my dad's funeral with the new Covid protocols. Can't do both, these rules crazy."

The sixth-year defensive lineman followed up Thursday to say the involved parties had reached a resolution:

This dilemma isn't isolated to the NFL.

The NBA required players to quarantine upon returning to its bubble at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida, if they exited for personal reasons.

Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell missed all eight of his team's seeding games following the death of his grandmother. Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso remained in the bubble and thus couldn't attend his sister's wedding in July.

Phillips, a Kansas native, has started in each of Arizona's first five games and has seven tackles and two sacks on the season.