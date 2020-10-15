Ravens DC Don Martindale Upset with Bengals for Kicking FG to Avoid Shutout

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale said Thursday he yelled toward the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline after they kicked a late field goal to avoid a shutout in Sunday's Week 5 game.

Martindale expressed his displeasure with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor taking a field goal with 32 seconds left to make the final score 27-3 Ravens.

"He knew what it was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field," Martindale told reporters. "There are some people that take that as a victory. We'll see. We'll have plenty to talk about the next time we play them."

The AFC North rivals face off again Jan. 3 during the final week of the regular season.

Baltimore was trying to wrap up its first shutout since Week 6 of the 2018 campaign, when it scored a 21-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor explained his view of the situation after the game, saying the Bengals didn't want to be too aggressive offensively on the final drive after rookie quarterback Joe Burrow took a lot of hits throughout the game:

"You've got to be smart there. We are in the fourth quarter, we are down four scores, and he has taken a lot of hits. Again, they calmed down a little bit on defense, there were some pressures at the end, but I thought our guys did a good job regrouping on the last drive in the fourth quarter. (We) put together a nice drive, had to convert that 4th-and-1 on the throw. Guys did a nice job with some of the short-yardage situations. That was the world we wanted to be living in, to be honest with you. We were 3rd-and-long, we wanted to be in those 3rd-and-1, 4th-and-1s and be aggressive. We just didn't give ourselves that opportunity until it was too late."

Football Perspective provided further context about the late field goal by Randy Bullock:

Regardless, the Ravens improved to 4-1 with the win, while the Bengals dropped to 1-3-1.