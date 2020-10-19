Barkley, Curry Join Mickelson, Manning for Capital One's 'The Match' on TNT

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change is replacing two legends with two legends.

This edition of the event will be the first without Tiger Woods. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also won't be back to reprise his role as he will still be in the middle of the 2020 NFL season, but basketball icons Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry will participate this time around.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. It will be televised on TNT, and Bleacher Report will provide exclusive live content leading up to and during the event on the B/R app.

According to Turner Sports, the event will put a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as increasing diversity and equality in sports:

"Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change will uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports. All four players have previously supported diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout their careers, which has led to them teaming up for this event. Additional information on these elements, among others, will be announced at a later date."

Phil Mickelson and Barkley will team up and face Peyton Manning and Curry in a showdown that will feature the professional and an infamously poor golfer on one side and two notable amateur golfers who dominated in their respective sports on the other.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Woods and Mickelson went head-to-head in the first edition of The Match in 2018 with the latter winning on the fourth playoff hole. The second one added Manning, Brady and plenty of good-natured trash talk and joking in May of this year.

Woods and Manning won in a competition that raised tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief, and Brady's struggles quickly became an enjoyable punch line for other players.

Even Barkley got in on the fun as a broadcaster and challenged the all-time great quarterback to hit the green on the Progressive Closest to the Hole Challenge. Brady came nowhere close, although he earned some redemption by draining a shot from the fairway for a birdie a few holes later.

It will be Barkley, who famously struggles on the links, under the spotlight as a player this time, and it would be no surprise if Mickelson, Manning and Curry poke fun at some of his shots.

"I'm excited to return for the third edition of Capital One's The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes," Mickelson said. "While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I'm looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It's also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I'm extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is."

Barkley, Mickelson's teammate, added: "Capital One's The Match has been a lot of fun to be a part of over the past few years and I'm excited to finally show off my skills on the course. Phil and I got this, I GUARR-AAAN-TEEEE!!!"

It may be up to Mickelson to carry his team if he is going to come away with a victory.

Curry is a two-time MVP when it comes to basketball but has competed in amateur tournaments in the past as a talented golfer. Manning has also participated in pro-am events and is coming off a win in the second edition of The Match.

"Last year I had the incredible opportunity to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University through the game of golf," said Curry. "I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players…and Chuck."

In 2019, Curry announced he would provide funding for the Howard University men's and women's golf teams for six years, helping the Bisons bring back a program they haven't had since the 1970s.