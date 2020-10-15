Bills HC Confirms Le'Veon Bell Interest, Patriots Reportedly Involved

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the team's interest in Le'Veon Bell, but there is a lot of competition for the free-agent running back.

"We always look into every situation, this being one of them," McDermott told reporters. "Trying to improve our football team—that's all I can say right now."

Per Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the New England Patriots "have jumped in" on the Bell sweepstakes.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday that Bell was planning to sign with the Bills, Miami Dolphins or Kansas City Chiefs, with a possible decision "as early as today."

Bell became a free agent Tuesday after the New York Jets released him.

The Bills could be in the market for an upgrade at running back. Devin Singletary has been a disappointment through the first five games this season, averaging 3.9 yards per carry after running for 775 yards on 151 carries in 12 games as a rookie in 2019.

It stands to reason that New England could use some help in the backfield. Starter Sony Michel was averaging 6.7 yards per attempt on 26 carries prior to going on injured reserve with a quad injury in Week 4. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't known for standing pat if he thinks a player can help him win.

They do have options, though. Cam Newton, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris all have at least 100 rushing yards, while Burkhead and James White are plenty capable receivers.

Bell is looking to resurrect his career after a disappointing 17-game tenure with the Jets. The three-time Pro Bowler had 863 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 264 carries since 2019. He missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.