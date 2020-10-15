    Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Could Return for MNF Barring Injury Setback

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys star Leighton Vander Esch could return as early as Monday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

    Slater spoke to a source who said Vander Esch is "expected to be in pads and get some hits in Friday."

    The 2018 Pro Bowler has been limited to one game this season after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters getting the linebacker back to full practice Thursday is the expectation.

    Because of the collarbone injury, the Cowboys placed Vander Esch on injured reserve. As a result, he'd be unavailable for a minimum of three games. Given the fact he underwent surgery, his recovery was likely to extend beyond that.

    Dallas selected Vander Esch with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft, and the former Boise State star made an immediate impact. He finished with 135 tackles and two interceptions.

    The 24-year-old was unable to replicate that kind of production in his second season thanks to a lingering neck injury that eventually required surgery.

    The 2-3 Cowboys can't get Vander Esch back soon enough.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Dallas ranks 24th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Dak Prescott is lost for the season, so the team might have to lean on the defense more if it can no longer count on the offense averaging 488 yards and 32.6 points per game.

    Related

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Odell Sent Home with Illness

      Browns sent Beckham home from practice today with an illness

      Odell Sent Home with Illness
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Odell Sent Home with Illness

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Prescott in 'great spirits,' ready to start comeback

      Prescott in 'great spirits,' ready to start comeback
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Prescott in 'great spirits,' ready to start comeback

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Landing Spots for Players Who Need a Trade

      Finding new homes for Dwayne Haskins and other players who need a change of scenery before the Nov. 3 trade deadline

      Landing Spots for Players Who Need a Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landing Spots for Players Who Need a Trade

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report