Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Could Return for MNF Barring Injury Setback

Dallas Cowboys star Leighton Vander Esch could return as early as Monday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Slater spoke to a source who said Vander Esch is "expected to be in pads and get some hits in Friday."

The 2018 Pro Bowler has been limited to one game this season after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters getting the linebacker back to full practice Thursday is the expectation.

Because of the collarbone injury, the Cowboys placed Vander Esch on injured reserve. As a result, he'd be unavailable for a minimum of three games. Given the fact he underwent surgery, his recovery was likely to extend beyond that.

Dallas selected Vander Esch with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft, and the former Boise State star made an immediate impact. He finished with 135 tackles and two interceptions.

The 24-year-old was unable to replicate that kind of production in his second season thanks to a lingering neck injury that eventually required surgery.

The 2-3 Cowboys can't get Vander Esch back soon enough.

Dallas ranks 24th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Dak Prescott is lost for the season, so the team might have to lean on the defense more if it can no longer count on the offense averaging 488 yards and 32.6 points per game.