Bucks Rumors: Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic Expected to Interest MIL in Free Agency

After a disappointing second-round playoff loss, the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly aiming high on the free-agent market.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks are expected to be a "strong suitor" for Bogdan Bogdanovic as they "pursue additional playmaking and shooting" to put around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks could have difficulty adding Bogdanovic because he heads into this offseason as a restricted free agent.

In April, Jason Jones of The Athletic reported that re-signing Bogdanovic will be Sacramento's top priority and the team intends to match any offer sheet he might receive from another club.

The Kings have undergone a massive organizational shakeup since the end of the season. General manager Vlade Divac and assistant general manager Peja Stojakovic resigned in August. Joe Dumars has been hired as chief strategy officer and Monte McNair is the new general manager.

Bogdanovic's future in Sacramento could depend on what direction Dumars and McNair want to take the organization.

It's certainly easy to see why a team like the Bucks, who are built to win right now, would be interested in Bogdanovic. The 28-year-old averaged a career-high 15.1 points and shot 37.2 percent from three-point range.

The Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games this season. They shot 29.2 percent from behind the arc (38-of-130) in that series.

Bogdanovic's ability as a shooter with range would make him an ideal fit for a Bucks team that has two-time NBA MVP and 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo under contract for one more season.