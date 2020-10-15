AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Moxley vs. Archer

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Wednesday's one-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite helped All Elite Wrestling score another ratings win over WWE NXT in this week's edition of the Wednesday night wrestling war.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite averaged 826,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT garnered 651,000 viewers on USA Network.

The one-year anniversary episode of Dynamite was headlined by an AEW World Championship match pitting Jon Moxley against Lance Archer.

Moxley won the match to retain the title, but he didn't get the last laugh, as Eddie Kingston attacked him and made him pass out with a rear-naked choke to close the show.

Dynamite also featured three other title matches, including Cody putting the TNT Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy. While Cassidy pushed Cody to the limit, Cody retained by virtue of a 20-minute time-limit draw.

Also, FTR beat Best Friends to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole to retain the AEW Women's Championship.

Aside from the title matches, there was a key segment involving MJF and Chris Jericho. MJF expressed interest in joining The Inner Circle, and while Jericho didn't give a definitive answer, he agreed to have a steak dinner with MJF next week to discuss the proposition.

On NXT, the main event was a North American Championship match between Damian Priest and Dexter Lumis. Priest won the match and retained the title, as he took advantage of Cameron Grimes attacking Lumis while the referee's back was turned.

An update was also given on NXT champion Finn Balor, who underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw suffered in his title match against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31.

NXT general manager William Regal determined that he will wait a few weeks to see how Balor progresses before making a decision on what to do with the NXT Championship.

Also on NXT, Toni Storm beat Aliyah in her return match, Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory, Candice LeRae beat Shotzi Blackheart to become No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship, and the team of Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

At the conclusion of NXT, Regal announced that Blackheart will determine the stipulations for LeRae vs. Io Shirai and Gargano vs. Priest on the Halloween Havoc episode of NXT in two weeks via "Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal."

