ALCS Bracket 2020: Rays vs. Astros Schedule, Odds and Prediction

The Houston Astros avoided elimination with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Now they'll look to make it two in a row against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Neither manager was willing to name their next starter on Wednesday evening, though Dusty Baker said Houston would "probably not" go with Framber Valdez or Lance McCullers Jr. Given Jose Urquidy started Game 3 on Tuesday, it's unknown what the Astros would be able to get from him on two days of rest.

One thing is clear: With Houston facing elimination yet again, any available option remains on the table as the Astros try to force a Game 6 on Friday.

ALCS Game 5

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays

First Pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park

TV: TBS

Starting Pitchers: TBD

Game Odds: Available via DraftKings Sportsbook

Just when it seemed like nothing could go right for the Astros, Jose Altuve showed up to help right the ship.

The second baseman has made his presence felt in each game this series in both good and bad ways, mashing home runs during the first inning on three occasions in the ALCS while committing a number of errors in the field to let the Rays right back in the game.

As Altuve goes, so do the Astros, which is what made his first-inning home run on Wednesday so necessary. It served to spark Houston's bench yet again and kicked off the first of two RBI the 30-year-old plated in Game 4.

If the second baseman can continue to crush pitches the way he has been—without any more fielding errors—there's little reason to believe Houston can't come back.

Yet Tampa remains as unrelenting as ever, nearly stealing Game 4 in the ninth inning when the go-ahead run strolled to the plate with two outs. The Rays' offense has given Houston as many fits as its defense has, prompting Baker to joke about finally finding a way around Tampa's diving-catch-happy outfield by putting the ball over the fence.

The margin for error is just too small for Houston, and the club has been prone to devastating mistakes throughout the ALCS. Game 4 provided enough reasons to believe the Astros can keep the series alive, but Games 1, 2 and 3 showed just how quickly things can fall apart.

Prediction: Rays Win