    Conor McGregor Accepts UFC Fight vs. Dustin Poirier; Goal Is Cowboys' Stadium

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 14, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has accepted a fight against lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier, with the intention to have the bout occur on Jan. 23, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

    McGregor also stated his intent to have a boxing match with eight-time division champion boxer Manny Pacquiao after the Poirier bout.

    He also explained Monday that he's looking at the Poirier fight as a way to better prepare for a potential Pacquiao match since the two fighters are both southpaws:

    Poirier, who held the interim UFC lightweight belt after beating Max Halloway in April 2019, responded to McGregor on Twitter:

    Poirier will turn 32 years old on Jan. 19. He is from Lafayette, Louisiana, which is a little over 400 miles from Arlington. 

    The ex-interim champ lost a lightweight title bout to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019. He rebounded with a unanimous-decision win over Dan Hooker in June.

    For his career, Poirier is 26-6 with one no-contest. He has knocked out 12 fighters and submitted seven more.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    McGregor, 32, is 22-4 lifetime with 19 knockouts. He most recently defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone by first-round TKO in 40 seconds in January.

    Prior to that match, McGregor lost via submission to Khabib in October 2018. His role in a post-fight brawl between his and Khabib's camps led to a six-month suspension, and he did not fight again until facing Cerrone.

    The two fighters fought once before in September 2014, when McGregor beat Poirier by first-round TKO.

    Both are more decorated fighters now. Poirier is also the No. 2 lightweight contender, per the UFC rankings, while McGregor is No. 5.

    Related

      McGregor Accepts Poirier Fight 🚨

      Conor McGregor tweets January 23 fight against Dustin Poirier 'is on!'

      McGregor Accepts Poirier Fight 🚨
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor Accepts Poirier Fight 🚨

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Viral KO sensation Joaquin Buckley returns at UFC 255 to fight Jordan Wright

      Viral KO sensation Joaquin Buckley returns at UFC 255 to fight Jordan Wright
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Viral KO sensation Joaquin Buckley returns at UFC 255 to fight Jordan Wright

      Dave Doyle
      via MMA Junkie

      Bellator 249 breakdown: Will Cris Cyborg's grappling be the difference vs. Arlene Blencowe?

      Bellator 249 breakdown: Will Cris Cyborg's grappling be the difference vs. Arlene Blencowe?
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Bellator 249 breakdown: Will Cris Cyborg's grappling be the difference vs. Arlene Blencowe?

      Dan Tom
      via MMA Junkie

      Quick turnaround for viral star Joaquin Buckley, who faces Jordan Wright at UFC 255

      Quick turnaround for viral star Joaquin Buckley, who faces Jordan Wright at UFC 255
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Quick turnaround for viral star Joaquin Buckley, who faces Jordan Wright at UFC 255

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting