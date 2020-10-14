Conor McGregor Accepts UFC Fight vs. Dustin Poirier; Goal Is Cowboys' Stadium

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has accepted a fight against lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier, with the intention to have the bout occur on Jan. 23, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

McGregor also stated his intent to have a boxing match with eight-time division champion boxer Manny Pacquiao after the Poirier bout.

He also explained Monday that he's looking at the Poirier fight as a way to better prepare for a potential Pacquiao match since the two fighters are both southpaws:

Poirier, who held the interim UFC lightweight belt after beating Max Halloway in April 2019, responded to McGregor on Twitter:

Poirier will turn 32 years old on Jan. 19. He is from Lafayette, Louisiana, which is a little over 400 miles from Arlington.

The ex-interim champ lost a lightweight title bout to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019. He rebounded with a unanimous-decision win over Dan Hooker in June.

For his career, Poirier is 26-6 with one no-contest. He has knocked out 12 fighters and submitted seven more.

McGregor, 32, is 22-4 lifetime with 19 knockouts. He most recently defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone by first-round TKO in 40 seconds in January.

Prior to that match, McGregor lost via submission to Khabib in October 2018. His role in a post-fight brawl between his and Khabib's camps led to a six-month suspension, and he did not fight again until facing Cerrone.

The two fighters fought once before in September 2014, when McGregor beat Poirier by first-round TKO.

Both are more decorated fighters now. Poirier is also the No. 2 lightweight contender, per the UFC rankings, while McGregor is No. 5.