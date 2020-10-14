AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights for Anniversary Show

2 of 4

The show started with both teams in the ring. Justin Roberts gave the official introductions and the match got underway. As usual, Tully Blanchard was with FTR.

Taylor and Wheeler started things out with a basic lockup and shoulder block combo. Wheeler quickly brought in Harwood as they began to focus on Chuckie T's left arm.

Trent eventually replace his partner and traded some chops with Harwood in the corner. FTR began to establish dominance as it used quick tags to keep both men fresh while they isolated Trent on their side of the ring.

Taylor tagged in to give his partner a break but Blanchard tripped him at one point to give his guys the advantage. Trent came back in to help Taylor recover and take control. Harwood took out Taylor to make it a two on one fight for a few minutes. This allowed FTR to hit a few double team moves but they were unable to get the pin over a resilient Trent.

They began to pick up steam as both teams hit a variety of DDTs on each other. Trent and Wheeler fought into the crowd and Sue's son ended up being thrown into an arcade cabinet. Sabian sent Penelope Ford running to the back.

Taylor returned just in time to prevent FTR's finisher. Wheeler was able to use the title belt to hit Taylor behind the ref's back, allowing Harwood to cover him for the win. Ford returned with Miro and he absolutely destroyed Taylor and Trent for breaking the arcade game.

Grade: B+

Analysis

AEW's tag team division has been a big part of the company since the beginning, so starting the anniversary show with the tag title match seemed appropriate. FTR hasn't been part of AEW for very long but Best Friends have been around since day one.

Any kind of dirty finish is going to anger a certain percentage of fans but the ending to this match made perfect sense. FTR are bad guys and winning this way is a classic heel move.

The match itself was a lot of fun. They used traditional tag team setups but incorporated a few modern techniques to keep a quick pace. This was a good opening bout and a great way to set the tone for the rest of the show.