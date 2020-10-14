AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights for Anniversary Show

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights for Anniversary ShowOctober 14, 2020
This week's episode of Dynamite celebrated the show's one-year anniversary with all four of the company's titles being defended and much more.
The Tag Team Championships were up for grabs when Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood put the belts on the line against Trent and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends.
The women's division was also highlighted when Hikaru Shida put the title up against someone who has been very successful in recent months, Big Swole.
Cody just regained the TNT Championship last week but he was already willing to defend the title against Orange Cassidy.
And lastly, Lance Archer finally got his shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship after missing his originally scheduled match. We also saw Miro and Kip Sabian in action and some special surprises to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Dynamite.
Let's take a look at everything that took place on Wednesday's show.
Wednesday's Lineup
- FTR vs. Best Friends
- Shida vs. Big Swole
- Cody vs. Cassidy
- Moxley vs. Archer
- Miro and Kip Sabian in action.
FTR vs. Best Friends (AEW Tag Team Championships)
The show started with both teams in the ring. Justin Roberts gave the official introductions and the match got underway. As usual, Tully Blanchard was with FTR.
Taylor and Wheeler started things out with a basic lockup and shoulder block combo. Wheeler quickly brought in Harwood as they began to focus on Chuckie T's left arm.
Trent eventually replace his partner and traded some chops with Harwood in the corner. FTR began to establish dominance as it used quick tags to keep both men fresh while they isolated Trent on their side of the ring.
Taylor tagged in to give his partner a break but Blanchard tripped him at one point to give his guys the advantage. Trent came back in to help Taylor recover and take control. Harwood took out Taylor to make it a two on one fight for a few minutes. This allowed FTR to hit a few double team moves but they were unable to get the pin over a resilient Trent.
They began to pick up steam as both teams hit a variety of DDTs on each other. Trent and Wheeler fought into the crowd and Sue's son ended up being thrown into an arcade cabinet. Sabian sent Penelope Ford running to the back.
Taylor returned just in time to prevent FTR's finisher. Wheeler was able to use the title belt to hit Taylor behind the ref's back, allowing Harwood to cover him for the win. Ford returned with Miro and he absolutely destroyed Taylor and Trent for breaking the arcade game.
Grade: B+
Analysis
AEW's tag team division has been a big part of the company since the beginning, so starting the anniversary show with the tag title match seemed appropriate. FTR hasn't been part of AEW for very long but Best Friends have been around since day one.
Any kind of dirty finish is going to anger a certain percentage of fans but the ending to this match made perfect sense. FTR are bad guys and winning this way is a classic heel move.
The match itself was a lot of fun. They used traditional tag team setups but incorporated a few modern techniques to keep a quick pace. This was a good opening bout and a great way to set the tone for the rest of the show.
Kip Sabian and Miro vs. Sean Maluta and
Miro and Sabian remained in the ring and took part in the second match immediately after the commercial break. Their opponents for the night were Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson.
Miro asserted his dominance right away by taking Maluta down and bringing him out of the ring so he could throw him into the barricade. Sabian tagged in momentarily but he brought Miro back in right away so he could apply a deep camel clutch for the submission victory.
Miro and Sabian gave a promo directed at Best Friends. They blamed them for breaking Sabian's arcade cabinet, which he called his most prized possession.
Grade: C
Analysis
As far as the match is concerned, this was quick and did not showcase Sabian's high-flying abilities at all. As a way to make Miro look unstoppable, it worked perfectly.
Some matches don't have to be long clinics or bloody battles to elevate someone. This was a good way to put over Miro and that was exactly what AEW wanted to do with this bout. Unfortunately, the grade for a match like this will never be very high because it isn't long enough to stand out from other squashes.
Pairing Miro and Sabian with Best Friends for a feud will be the Bulgarian's first real feud in AEW. The conflicting personalities on both teams should make for some fun encounters.
MJS' Big Announcement
MJF was out with Wardlow after the break to reveal the big announcement he has been teasing all week on social media. He started out by addressing the boos he received and insulted the crowd.
He brought out Chris Jericho to be present for his announcement. Le Champion was not alone as he had the entire Inner Circle by his side. Sammy Guevara didn't seem to want to wear his Inner Circle jacket because it was way too big but Jericho made him put it on.
Jericho quickly tired of MJF's flattery and told him to get to the point. Maxwell Jacob Friedman brought up how both men are at the top of their game but have never crossed paths in the ring.
MJF struggled to say what he really wanted but after several attempts, he said he might want to join The Inner Circle. Ortiz took the mic and said he doesn't want MJF in the group but Jericho said he would think about it. He suggested MJF meet him next week for a steak dinner, which led to a small chant for steaks from the crowd.
Grade: B
Analysis
MJF wanting to join The Inner Circle was somewhat surprising given how many times they have teased a match between the two, but that could still be where this story is heading.
This segment might have been a bit on the long side but MJF and Jericho are entertaining enough to carry anything, so it worked out fine in the end.
It will be interesting to see how their dinner goes next week but it has already been established that members of The Inner Circle do not like Friedman, so the odds of MJF ending up in the stable are slim.