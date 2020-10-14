Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Chiefs Viewed as Landing Spot by Some Around the NFL

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The defending Super Bowl champions may be getting another offensive weapon.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, running back Le'Veon Bell is looking for somewhere he will have an opportunity to win and be involved in the offense. Fowler noted "many people around [the] league" think the Kansas City Chiefs are a potential landing spot.

On Tuesday, the New York Jets released a statement from general manager Joe Douglas that said they were releasing Bell.

The trick for any team will be determining why Bell has had a statistical drop-off, whether it is because he is older, because he missed the 2018 season amid a contract dispute or because he was playing for the lackluster Jets without much surrounding help.

Bell, 28, was a dominant playmaker who was a threat in the running game and the aerial attack with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection.

He topped 1,200 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards in three of his five seasons in Pittsburgh but eventually joined the Jets for the 2019 campaign after he did not sign his franchise tender in 2018.

The result has been nothing like what fans saw with the Steelers, as he averaged a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry last year and has 74 rushing yards in two games this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It comes as no surprise that he wants to find a playoff contender after spending time with the 0-5 Jets, and the Chiefs absolutely fit that bill.

They are 4-1 this season, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill leading the offensive core. Bell would no longer have to worry about opposing defenses focusing a disproportionate amount of energy on him and would likely see his yards per carry go up as a result.

He would likely split time with rookie starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but the chance to win a Lombardi Trophy may be too great to pass up if the Chiefs are interested.