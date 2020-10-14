Report: NCAA Council Approves 1-Time Transfer with Immediate Eligibility

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a rule that will allow players to transfer one time without losing a year of eligibility, setting the stage for a formal vote in January.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the proposal would take effect Aug. 1.

The bylaw had been overwhelmingly expected to pass as part of several changes that will shift the landscape of college sports. The NCAA is also set to approve legislation that will allow players to make money off their names, images and likenesses via endorsement contracts and other ventures. That policy is also expected to be voted on in January.

The NCAA considered passing legislation to allow one-time transfers earlier this year but chose to table the talks until the 2021-22 academic year.

"The transfer environment has long been an issue of much discussion in Division I. The Division I Council is committed to a uniform and equitable approach to transfer rules that considers student-athlete well-being and the opportunities available after transfer," council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in May. "We will not simply change the rule, but we will consider a comprehensive package designed to address the multiple complexities involved."

Student-athletes have to surrender a year of eligibility if they transfer without being granted a waiver. The NCAA has been more lenient in allowing waivers in recent seasons, and there has been momentum to give student-athletes more freedom in their choices.

Standard transfer rules would apply if a player chooses to move on a second time.