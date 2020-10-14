    Video: Senator Sasse Rips Astros as 'Miserable Cheaters' During SCOTUS Hearing

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020

    Houston Astros logo shines off sleeve of first base coach Dave Clark in the ninth inning of Astros' 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game in Denver on Wednesday, May 29, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska dedicated time to discussing the Houston Astros in Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to confirm Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the United States Supreme Court.

    Sasse called the Astros "miserable cheaters" who "deserve to be punished probably more than they have been."

    The Astros will play Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. They trail in the series 3-0 and will have to win four straight to advance to their second consecutive World Series.

    In January, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the Astros had been fined $5 million and had to forfeit first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 for cheating during the 2017 season and part of the 2018 campaign.

    In addition to the team's punishment, MLB suspended general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for one year each for their roles in the scandal. Astros owner Jim Crane subsequently fired both men.

