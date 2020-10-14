    Adam Gase Says 'It Is What It Is' When Asked If Jets Misused Le'Veon Bell

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks the field as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Broncos play the New York Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Both teams are off to 0-3 starts for the second consecutive season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase didn't have much to say about Le'Veon Bell in the wake of the running back's release Tuesday. 

    Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Gase called it "irrelevant at this point" when asked if the Jets misused Bell while he was with the team. 

    "It is what it is. ... Our team is moving forward to Miami," Gase added. 

    Prior to Bell's release, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported the Jets were attempting to trade the three-time Pro Bowler. 

    The relationship between Bell and Gase always seemed to be icy at best. Bell used social media to dispute he was having issues with his hamstrings when the Jets held him out of practice in August:   

    Bell had two years remaining on the four-year contract he signed in March 2019. The 28-year-old averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry last season, and his 1,250 yards from scrimmage were the fewest of his career during a season in which he played at least 12 games. 

    After missing three games this season because of a hamstring injury, Bell started in New York's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He ran for 60 yards on 13 carries. 

    Coming off a respectable 7-9 record in 2019, the Jets have been a mess through five games this year. They are the only winless team (0-5) in the AFC and rank last in the NFL with 15 points per game.      

