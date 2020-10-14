Jon Moxley Says He Wants to Retire with AEW; Wrestled in WWE for 8 Years

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

All Elite Wrestling world champion Jon Moxley seemingly has plenty of good years left in him as a professional wrestler, but when the time comes for him to hang up the boots, he wants to do it with AEW.

In an interview with Jim Alexander of ReelTalker.com, Mox discussed his desire to remain with AEW until his days as an active wrestler are over:

"Yeah, it's definitely [AEW]. I've become great friends with [AEW owner] Tony Khan, who is a great dude and the most successful promoter outside of [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] in [however] many years. We've been able to create something as a team and to get through the challenge of this pandemic, and well, stay alive [as a promotion]. I'm incredibly proud of everybody [in AEW]."

Moxley was under contract with WWE for eight years and wrestled under the name Dean Ambrose before departing in 2019, and while he experienced a great deal of success in WWE, his longest sustained run on top in a major wrestling promotion has occurred in AEW.

During his time in WWE, Moxley was best known for being part of The Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. All of them went on to become world champions, although Moxley was only a one-time WWE champion.

He was often placed in the midcard, which allowed him to become a three-time Intercontinental champion, and he was also pigeonholed as a comedic character at times, which is something he has discussed often since leaving WWE last year.

Mox undoubtedly seems to be more in his element as part of the AEW roster, as his character work and promos come across naturally, while his in-ring work has been strong as well.

With everything going well for Moxley in his career currently, he revealed in the interview that he intends to continue wrestling into his 50s, which means the 34-year-old veteran isn't leaving the business any time soon.

Moxley is in the midst of a nearly eight-month reign as AEW World champion, having now held the title for over 220 days, but that reign could be in danger.

On Wednesday night, Moxley is putting the title on the line on the one-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite against Lance Archer.

Moxley faced Archer once in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, beating Archer for the IWGP United States Championship in a Texas Death Match.

Regardless of whether Moxley wins or loses Wednesday night, he is one of the faces of AEW, and that will likely continue to be the case for as long as Moxley decides he wants to continue wrestling.

