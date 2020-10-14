Broncos' Melvin Gordon Charged with DUI, Going More Than 25 MPH over Speed Limit

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III was charged with driving under the influence and received a ticket for speeding from the Denver Police Department on Tuesday night.

Mike Klis of 9News reported details from court and police documents Wednesday and noted Gordon's arraignment in Denver County Court is scheduled for Nov. 13.

"We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details."

The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in April.

He's coming off his best performance with the team, recording 23 carries for 107 yards (4.7 YPC) and two touchdowns in a 37-28 victory over the New York Jets in Week 4.

The team's bye was moved to Week 5 after its clash with the New England Patriots was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. That game will now be played Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"I have a lot more to show and I think I have a lot more to do yet to win Broncos Country over," Gordon told reporters after the Jets game. "But it's all good. I'm a worker. Hard work does pay off, and I put a lot of that in. I'll continue to work and keep turning heads."

The Wisconsin native previously earned two Pro Bowl selections in five years with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

He could face punishment under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy pending the outcome of the case.

Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman would likely split snaps in the Denver backfield if Gordon misses time for any reason throughout the 2020 season.