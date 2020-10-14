Report: Titans' Kamalei Correa Requests Trade After Being Inactive vs. Bills

Jim Mone/Associated Press

After playing just 39 defensive snaps this season, Tennessee Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa has requested a trade, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Garafolo said Wednesday that the team is working with Correa and will release him if they do not accept a trade offer.

A product of Boise State, Correa was drafted in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. After nine games as a rookie, he was moved to injured reserve. He returned in 2017 to play all 16 games, starting in three, for the Ravens before he was traded to Tennessee for a sixth-round pick ahead of the 2018 season.

Through three seasons with the Titans, Correa appeared in 32 games and made nine starts, but the Hawaii native has not started so far in 2020. He made a career-high 37 combined tackles in 2019, with six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

Correa was one of 24 players and staff members within the Titans organization to be placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list and was inactive for the team's romping of the Bills in Week 5.

During the offseason, Correa signed a one-year deal valued at just $1.25 million, so he is an inexpensive asset for any team looking to add depth on their defense.