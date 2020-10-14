Bischoff on 'Nightmare' WWE Creative; Charlotte, Andrade Delete Tweets and More

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bischoff Calls 2019 WWE Draft a 'Nightmare'

With the WWE draft taking place on the most recent episodes of SmackDown and Raw, Eric Bischoff recalled his tenure as the Executive Director of SmackDown this week.

During an appearance on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marco Rovere), Bischoff discussed some of the issues he encountered during the 2019 WWE draft:

"That was just a freaking nightmare right up until the final moments we went on air. It was constant second guessing, back and forth, last minute changes. It was just brutal.

"I'm watching now and I know the draft is going on now and I'm thinking man, I haven't heard from [WWE executive] Bruce [Prichard] in a long time and I'm going to wait till after this is all over to reach out to him. This is just f---ing miserable if it's the same as it was last year. I can tell you literally up until the day of the show none of us knew who was going where. Try writing TV that way, by the way."

Bischoff's return to WWE was short-lived, as he was relieved of his duties after just four months as SmackDown's Executive Director and was replaced by Prichard.

Paul Heyman, who was serving as the Executive Director of Raw, lasted longer than Bischoff, but he was also removed from the position after one year on the job.

This year's WWE draft seemed to play out pretty smoothly on television, although there is no telling how things looked behind the scenes as Vince McMahon and Co. attempted to determine the best way to distribute talent across Raw and SmackDown.

WWE is now transitioning toward the season premiers of SmackDown and Raw with the rosters officially set, and it can begin building new rivalries and storylines leading up to Hell in a Cell and then Survivor Series.

Andrade, Charlotte Tweet After WWE Draft

WWE Superstars Andrade and Charlotte Flair both took to Twitter this week after the conclusion of the WWE draft on Raw.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Andrade tweeted, "Thank you/ Gracias," before deleting it.

Andrade wasn't selected as part of the draft, which led to plenty of speculation regarding the meaning of his tweet. Some wondered if he was going to NXT or leaving WWE completely, while others questioned if it had something to do with his relationship with Charlotte.

Flair later responded to the tweet, writing: "1. He was thanking Zelina. Y'all wild. 2. That said, papi will need a new manager."

Charlotte also deleted her tweet afterward.

Andrade has been managed by Zelina Vega for most of his WWE tenure dating back to NXT, but with Vega getting drafted to SmackDown, it appears as though their partnership is officially over.

Since Charlotte was drafted to Raw, Andrade seems likely to remain on Raw since they are in a real-life relationship and WWE generally attempts to keep couples on the same show.

Charlotte has been out for the past few months with an injury, but when she returns, perhaps the door could be open for her and Andrade to do something on-screen provided WWE decides to keep Andrade on the red brand as expected.

Aleister Black Praises Reigns

The wrestling world as a whole has seemingly been impressed with the work of Universal champion Roman Reigns in recent weeks, and new SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black is in agreement.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Black praised what Reigns has been doing since returning at SummerSlam:

"For Roman, I feel like this is the best work he's ever done. Roman is in that super rare spot where he is so comfortable in the role that his confidence is Level 1000. Everything is presented in a way that is super organic, it makes you think he's not even playing a character. To be honest, I don't think he is playing a character. I think this is playing to every strength of Roman Reigns, of which there are a lot."

Since re-entering the fold, Reigns has had a new attitude and has aligned himself with Paul Heyman. That combination has produced no shortage of entertaining and compelling segments.

Reigns is currently feuding with his cousin, Jey Uso, which has essentially cemented Reigns' transition into a heel role.

While Black is currently a heel as well, he made it clear that he would like to work with Reigns at some point: "I'd love to be entangled with Roman and Paul, and I've spoken with Paul about this before. There are a lot of things that move the different pieces on that chessboard, getting me to checkmates, and that's one of them."

Reigns has long been viewed as the top guy and a locker-room leader in WWE, but now that much of the fanbase is appreciating his work as well, there is no better time to work with The Tribal Chief.

Black has been a babyface for much of his time in WWE and it stands to reason that he could transition back into that role at some point.

If that happens, then Reigns vs. Black is a feud that a large portion of the WWE Universe would undoubtedly love to see.

